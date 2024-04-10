Rangers stalwart eyed by 'several' teams amid uncertain contract situation

Borna Barisic

Rangers defender Borna Barisic is attracting interest from across Europe ahead of the summer. According to a report by TEAMtalk, Trabzonspor are ‘keen’ to lure him over to Turkey at the end of this season.

However, the Super Lig giants face competition from ‘several’ teams for his signature. Unnamed clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are also believed to be in the frame for his signature.

Barisic, 31, has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season for Rangers, 16 of which have come in the league, and he has chipped in with six assists. However, his deal at Ibrox expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become available for nothing.

He is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension at this moment in time and most signs point towards him heading out the exit door in late June when his deal expires. The defender is likely to be weighing up his options right now.

Rangers signed him back in 2018 and he has since been a useful servant to the Glasgow outfit. He has played 231 matches since his switch to Scotland and has helped the Gers win the title, the Scottish Cup and get to the Europa League final during his time.

Barisic, who is a Croatia international with 35 caps under his belt so far in his career, played for BSK Bijelo Brdo, Dynamo Zagreb and Osijek before his transfer to his current club. His future is now up in the air.

