Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side suffered their third consecutive Group A defeat.

Rangers’ Scottish goalkeeper Allan McGregor (L) dives as Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (C) shoots to score from the penalty spot

Rangers were taught another harsh Champions League lesson as Liverpool sealed a routine 2-0 victory to leave Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side pointless in Group A after three matches.

This eagerly-anticipated Battle of Britain showdown quickly turned into a procession at Anfield, with only visiting goalkeeper Allan McGregor preventing the scoreline from being far worse for the Ibrox club.

Van Bronckhorst opted for a defensive starting line-up with a back five which included teenager Leon King, while striker Alfredo Morelos was given the nod to start up front in favour of Antonio Colak.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool interacts with Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Manager of Rangers after the UEFA Champions League group A match

However, any hope of frustrating the Premier League outfit evaporated inside the opening ten minutes when full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to curl a terrific free-kick from 25-yards into the top corner.

The opening goal came after an early surge of Liverpool pressure and it set the tone for the remainder of the net as Rangers struggled to get out of their own half.

Advertisement

The hosts continued to cut their opponents wide open far too easily before King was penalised for bringing down Luis Siaz in the box to allow Mohamed Salah to convert a second from the penalty spot.

GlasgowWorld reflects on the three main talking points on another gruelling European night for the Light Blues...

McGregor’s goalkeeping masterclass

Reinstated as Rangers first-choice goalkeeper in the build-up to this match, Allan McGregor showed just why he deserved to still be the undisputed No.1 at the age of 40.

The veteran had been written off by many supporters and pundits alike at the end of last season and it appeared as though he was on the brink of retirement - before opting to extend his playing career by signing a new one-year deal.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores their team's second goal from the penalty spot past Allan McGregor of Rangers

Advertisement

In the first-half alone against Liverpool, he produced five outstanding saves from Salah, Diaz and Darwin Nunez on three separate occasions, displaying incredible reflexes.

Had it not been for McGregor’s heroics, this resultcould have turned ugly for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

Gulf in class evident

Van Bronckhorst received plenty of criticism from supporters for his post-match comments in the aftermath of their 4-0 defeat to Ajax in Amsterdam, claiming his side couldn’t compete at this level.

On this evidence, he has a point. Liverpool were simply a class above straight from kick-off and showed no signs of fragility after their recent domestic struggles.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match

Advertisement

They were powerful, quick and passed the ball around with great precision, albeit Rangers were happy to sit deep and allow Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded team to dictate the play.

Even when substitute Antonio Colak lined up a shot on goal from the edge of the box late on, the Croatian took too long to pull the trigger and was robbed of possession. These are the fine margins you can ill-afford in Europe.

Midfield struggles

The Gers defensive approach was a brave decision that ultimately backfired on Van Bronckhorst with his two central midfielders - Steven Davis and John Lundstram - chasing shadows for the majority of the contest.

The duo had a massive battle on their hands just to find pockets of space and were unable to disrupt the threat possessed by Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool shoots under pressure from John Lundstram of Rangers

Advertisement

Malik Tillman, who is used to a more advanced No.10 role, was playing as a defensive right-winger and within ten minutes it was clear Van Bronckhorst’s system was proving ineffective.