Rangers succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores their team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool and Rangers

Rangers suffered their third consecutive Champions League defeat with veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor keeping the scoreline down in defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side lost 2-0 to last season’s beaten finalists in the first ever competitive meeting between the two British giants.

Liverpool were on a different level from the outset and Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring after eight minutes with a sensational 25-yard free-kick.

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (L) shoots from the penalty spot to score their second goal

The Ibrox side were indebted to 40-year-old McGregor for preventing the hosts from running riot. He produced a number of top-class saves in either half to limit the damage.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty after 53 minutes wrapped up the points for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds after Leon King was adjudged to have brought down Luis Diaz inside the box.

The visitors improved after making a flurry of late changes, with Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak passing up good chances to haul themselves back into the tie.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

ALLAN McGREGOR - 9 - Simply outstanding. Impressive early save down to his right but could do nothing to keep out Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick. Stunning fingertip stop to deny Salah after 14 mins and another point-blank save from Nunez on 33 mins. Standout stop came in the second half, somhow managing to flick Jota’s shot over the bar.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool reacts after winning a penalty, which is later scored

JAMES TAVERNIER - 5 - The captain was sloppy in possession on several occasions and struggled to cope with wave after wave of Liverpool attack. Unable to call on his set-piece ability.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7 - Solid in aerial battles and looked composed on the ball. Often well positioned to cut out dangerous situations and can be pleased with his performance.

LEON KING - 6 - A night to remember for the 18-year-old. Superb recovery tackle on Nunez in the first-half and produced a great challenge on Tsimikas early in the second period. Brought down Diaz to concede penalty but a huge learning curve.

BEN DAVIES - 5 - Looked a tad rusty still after recently returning from injury. Made the challenge that led to Alexander-Arnold’s opening goal from a free-kick.

BORNA BARISIC - 5 - Tasked with keeping Salah quiet and the Croatian did as well as could’ve been expected. Worked hard but found it difficult to get forward.

Darwin Nunez during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool and Rangers

STEVEN DAVIS - 3 - Experienced midfielder had no real impact in a two-man midfielder alongside Lundstream. A poor night by his own standards.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 4 - Not his best performance. Booked for a cynical challenge on Jota in the first-half and guilty of giving the ball away far too often. Too many unforced errors.

MALIK TILLMAN - 3 - A surprise inclusion and did little to prove his doubters wrong with another underwhelming display. Struggled defensively and offered little going forward. Hooked midway through the second half.

RYAN KENT - 5 - Looked as though he could create something with a few neat tricks but didn’t get a sniff at goal. Won his side a free-kik on a rare foray into the hosts’ half.

ALFREDO MORELOS - 5 - A thankless night for the Colombian. Lacked service throughout but his link-up play on the odd occasion was sharp. Subbed after 73 mins.

Substitutes:

FASHION SAKALA - 2 - A proud moment for the Zambian as he replaced Tillman to make his debut in the competition. Worked hard but could do little to impact the game.

RYAN JACK - 3 - Brought on for the tiring Davis after 66 mins. Added composure to the midfield.

ANTONIO COLAK - 4 - Big call from Van Bronckhorst to drop the in-form Croatian to the bench. Introduced with just under 20 mins remaining. Denied a goal scoring opportunity by Milner’s brilliant challenge late on and forced Allison into a smart save from a corner.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with his Liverpool team mates after scoring the second goal

RABBI MATONDO - 3 - Replaced Kent with ten mins left to play and almost scored a consolation after an excellent break but denied by Tsimikas.

GLEN KAMARA - 1 - On for Davies in the closing stages but didn’t do anything of note.

Not Used:

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Adam Devine, Scott Arfield, Scott Wright

Liverpool:

Alisson 7, Trent Alexander-Arnold 8 (Joe Gomez), Joël Matip 7, Virgil van Dijk 7, Kostas Tsimikas 7, Thiago Alcântara 8 (James Milner 4), Jordan Henderson 7 (Fabinho 4), Luis Diaz 8, Mohamed Salah 8, Diogo Jota 6 (Roberto Firmino 3), Darwin Nunez 8 (Harvey Elliott 3)

Not Used: