The Light Blues were sent crashing out of the Champions League after a humiliating 7-1 defeat against Liverpool at Ibrox.

The scoreboard displaying the final score is seen during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangersand Liverpool at Ibrox Stadium

A beleaguered Rangers suffered their joint-worst result in the club’s entire history after crashing to a 7-1 demolition at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side sit bottom of Group A with a goal difference of minus 15 and on zero points after their latest disappointment on European football’s biggest stage.

This was a night that will live long in the memory of the travelling Reds supporters as they moved on to the brink of qualifcation for the knockout stages, but for their opponents is was a devastating result.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates scoring the 7th goal

The only other occasion the Light Blues conceded seven goals in a competitive game was a 7-1 loss to fierce rivals Celtic in the 1957 Scottish League Cup Final.

It leaves Rangers still searching for their first points and they must somehow summon the energy and fight severely lacking at the moment to battle for a third-place finish and a Europa League spot.

However, their task doesn’t get any easier as they now face a daunting trip to free-scoring group leaders Napoli in a fortnight’s time before ending their campaign with a home clash against Eredivisie champions Ajax.

GlasgowWorld reflects on the three main talking points on a sobering night for Rangers...

Mentality questioned

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be dismayed by his side’s dramatic second half collapse, with six goals conceded to equal the most shipped in any European game ever.

Of course, the gulf in class between the Govan outfit and teams of this calibre has been evident, make no mistake about it, but the manner of this defeat was unacceptable and criticism will rightly be aimed at the Dutchman and his players.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the third goal

The way Jurgen Klopp’s men sliced through the Gers defence with consummate ease after the break was difficult to watch for Gers fans as they flooded for the exits and the home side afforded their Premier League opponents far too much time on the ball, particularly in the midfield battle.

Even veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who produced such heroics at Anfield last week, could do little to bail his team-mates out on this occasion. This major setback will be a huge cause for concern for Van Bronckhorst.

Clinical edge apparent

Rangers fans won’t want to admit it but the performance of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino will have left them in awe. The Brazilian superbly dispatch two well-taken goals and provided a sensational assist for Nunez’s third goal as he lit up Ibrox with a dazzling display.

Taking into account that’s without the added brilliance of hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah outlined just how large the current gulf is for Van Bronckhorst’s side to even compete at this level.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool battles for possession with James Tavernier and Ben Davies of Rangers

For all of Antonio Colak’s hard work as Rangers lone striker, everyone inside the ground knew before kick-off he was miles short of the class possessed by Liverpool’s strike force.

Throw in the creativity of Diogo Jota, the tenacity of Darwin Nunez, the composure of Fabinho in possession off the ball and the defensive qualities of Virgil van Dijk. This was simply a step too far for Rangers.

Goldson and Jack injuries

To make matters worse for the hosts on a humiliating night, centre-back Connor Goldson and midfielder Ryan Jack both limped off the pitch with injuries in either half.

Vice-captain Goldson appeared to be in real discomfort as he slumped to the turf clutching his left thigh after clearing the ball and was replaced by Leon King just before the break.

Connor Goldson of Rangers is seen as he leaves the pitch injured

Scotland international Jack, who has been plagued by injury setbacks throughout his career, was also unable to continue with the scoreline poised at 2-1.