Here are three things we spotted in the Rangers vs Tottenham clash

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers drew 1-1 against Tottenham in the Europa League

The Light Blues made a fast start to the game and almost had the lead through Nedim Bajrami but was saved by Celtic hero and Spurs keeper Fraser Forster. Rangers were looking to build on wins against FCSB, Malmo and Nice in the league phase.

Then it was Jefte fizzing a ball in for Bajrami and all it need was a touch to put Rangers into a lead against a Tottenham side on the ropes. Eventually Philippe Clement’s men landed a big blow with Hamza Igamane continuing good form to put the hosts ahead and leave Ibrox rocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dejan Kulusevski levelled things up before Cyriel Dessers was denied a winner by Forster, then the offside flag. Overall it was a fantastic display from the hosts when not many gave them a prayer of a result against a side from England’s Premier League.

Here are three things we spotted in the match as attentions turn to Rangers’ Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic.

Two left-back’s

An interesting wrinkle in the team lines was that both Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz were deployed. It made the latter get pushed up one to left wing and Jefte left at the back in his natural role. This worked a treat, with Yilmaz pressing Tottenham into bad decisions and provided cover for Jefte when needed.

Centre-back target

With Tottenham short on centre-back’s, it thrust youngster and midfielder Archie Gray into the middle of the Tottenham defence. Was this an area Rangers looked to target? It certainly was. Gray didn’t do too badly but it was clear this Spurs defence was makeshift and the movement of a dynamic front three caused them issues, eventually cut open by a Tavernier pass. It was a weakness exposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myth debunked

It’s been something Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been tarred with since he got Spurs. The old ‘Scottish football is pub league standard’ jibes are never far away when an English side achieves a good result north of the border but let it be known that gulf isn’t as huge in games like this as one may think.

Yes, the financial stratospheres are totally different. But for large spells of this, Rangers were the better team, and showed more of a match for Tottenham. Ironically for Postecoglou, that myth is debunked against a side he managed to win five out of six available against as main rivals to those crowns.