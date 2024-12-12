Championship duo Leeds United and Swansea City have also shown interest in the 23-year-old ace

Rangers have reportedly kickstarted discussions over a possible move for highly-rated Falkirk defender Keelan Adams as Philippe Clement aims to reinvigorate his team in January.

It’s claimed by Rangers News that scouts have been to watch Adams in action on several occasions this season and adds that Ibrox chiefs were particularly impressed with his performance last time out in a 3-0 victory over promotion rivals Raith Rovers.

The young full-back boasts a record of three goals and five assists from 23 appearances this season while also forming a part of the meanest defence in the Scottish Championship after conceding just nine goals in 16 matches.

The 23-year-old was hugely impressive in the Scottish League Cup in victories over Dundee United and Hearts and even registered an assist against the Jambos before his side fell short in the quarter-final against Celtic.

Adams has enjoyed a rapid rise since returning from a loan-spell at Cumbernauld Colts back in February and has had to overcome a number of setbacks to forge a career in the SPFL. He was once on the books at Rangers but was released at a young age due to his small frame. Rangers News adds that the defender spent time in the capital at both Hearts and Hibs before being released by both before he turned 15.

Adams’ defensive qualities and his ability to get up the field and create chances have made him a possible replacement for 33-year-old club captain James Tavernier as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

The Falkirk star is currently under contract in central Scotland until 2026, which means the Bairns would be able to command a good price tag if they were to sell him in the middle of their promotion push. Rangers News states that the Light Blues are one of the frontrunners for the defenders signature but adds that both Leeds United and Swansea City are also monitoring the player’s potential availability.