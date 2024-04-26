The thriving Saudi Pro League continues to grow in stature as more and more players including some household names from across the world make the switch to the Middle East.

There have been a handful of former SPFL stars who have joined the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane in plying their trade in the country over the last 18 months - some enjoying more success than others.

Current Rangers skipper James Tavernier and defensive partner Connor Goldson are the latest names linked with a move to Saudi, with former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard eyeing a reunion with both players. The duo have been mainstays in the Light Blues side for several years.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 35 of the biggest transfers completed by big-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia so far.

1 . Moussa Dembele Olympique Lyon > Al-Ettifaq (Free)

2 . Aymeric Laporte Manchester City > Al-Nassr (£23.5m)

3 . Jota - Celtic to Al Ittihad Celtic > Al-Ittihad (£25m)