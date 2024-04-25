Rangers boss Philippe Clement and James Tavernier

James Tavernier’s Rangers exit will be called when he can no longer perform at elite levels - but whether that is now sparks another question.

The right-back and centre-back Connor Goldson are both reported targets for Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq this summer. Tavernier has won every trophy in Scotland once as Ibrox captain and recently broke the British goal-scoring record for a defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation is now mounting over his future come the summer and Ibrox legend Barry Ferguson can only see an exit occurring when Tavernier’s levels drop. However, the life-changing money that would be on offer in the Saudi Pro League a factor.

He told Go Radio: "The rumours that started last summer have not gone away. They came again in the January window have now resurfaced in the last couple of days, so there must be some truth in it.

"I think it will come down to what James Tavernier wants to do. He still has another two years left on his contract. But we all know what kind of money is in Saudi Arabia. It could be life-changing. So it will be interesting to see what happens come the end of the season.

“If you felt you could still make a contribution to the team, you would stay at Rangers because you want to try and win trophies and play in front of 50,000 fans. But there comes a stage where even though your head can still do it, your legs just start to give up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad