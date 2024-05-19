Rangers are set for a busy summer of transfer activity and midfield will be one area that manager Philippe Clement looks to target.

Time and time again in big moments this season, the Ibrox side’s midfield hasn’t clicked, particularly in derby matches against Glasgow rivals Celtic.

John Lundstram is out of contract this summer, but he won’t be the only central midfielder who is likely to be moving on with veteran Ryan Jack also expected to head through the exit door when his current deal expires later this month. Misfit Jose Cifuentes could be another in line to depart permanently.

Rangers will take up their obligation to buy January signing Mohamed Diomande, leaving Clement with only the Ivorian, Nicolas Raskin and Kieran Dowell as the limited CM options that the Belgian boss will have at his disposal heading into next season.

The likes of Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron have been touted as a possible target but it’s clear at least one, if not two, central midfielders will need to be recruited to bolster this area when the transfer window opens in June.

Scouring a host of European free agents, there are 37 options we have selected as viable possibilities for Clement to consider, including an Arsenal man and plenty of aces with Champions League experience.

1 . Otar Kiteishvili Current club: Sturm Graz

2 . Eder Balanta Current club: Club Brugge Photo: BRUNO FAHY

3 . Tibor Halilovic Current club: Dinamo Zagreb