Rangers have announced the signing of Mohamed Diomande from FC Nordsjaelland on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy in the summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder will make a permanent move to Ibrox for a fee in the region of £4.3million, with his contract running until 2028. He will officially arrive in Glasgow once a work permit application has been confirmed.

The Ivorian becomes manager Philippe Clement's second arrival of the January transfer window following Fabio Silva from Wolves earlier this month. Diomande - a product of of the Right to Dream Academy based in Ghana - joined Danish Superliga outfit Nordsjaelland in February 2020.

He quickly established himself as a mainstay in the first-team from a young age and has featured in the Europa Conference League this season, including in thumping 7-1 and 6-1 wins over Ludogorets and Fenerbahce respectively.

Speaking to the club's official website after sealing his move, Diomande said: "I am very excited to join such a historic club and I’ve heard a lot of good things about the team. I had a lot of great conversations with the manager who told me about his plans for the team and where I would fit in, which helped convince me that Rangers was right for me. I really can’t wait to get started, join up with my teammates, and run out at Ibrox for the very first time in front of the Rangers supporters."

Manager Philippe Clement commented: "I am really pleased to have been able to add Mohamed to our squad, and I am excited to see what he can bring to our team.

"In our conversations and what I have seen of him as a player, I believe he will be a real asset to us, not only in what remains of this season, but in the seasons to come also. I look forward to welcoming him to Glasgow, and to working with him on the training pitch soon."

Director of Recruitment, Nils Koppen, added: "As a recruitment department, we are very pleased to add Mohamed to our Rangers squad after a long and thorough process.