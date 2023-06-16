Register
41 famous Rangers fans including actors, singers and comedians - gallery

Have you ever questioned who you club’s famous celebrity fans are? Well, look no further...

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 18:27 BST

Rangers are renowned for having one of the best fanbases across the world with average home attendances well above 45,000 this season.

The Ibrox club have global reputation includes several celebrity fans such as musicians, actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 41famous Light Blues supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:

1. Tom Stoltman

Two-time World’s Strongest Man winner Stoltman often competes in strong man events across the world with his older brother Luke often wears his Rangers shirt abroad and was given a VIP tour of the stadium last year. Often mingles with supporters and was in Seville for the Europa League Final.

2. Angus Young

The only remaining original member of the hard rock band AC/DC, Young is known for his energetic performances and schoolboy-uniform stage outfits. A famous collector of Rangers Strips.

3. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

American media personality, actor, and retired professional wrestler is better known by his ring name “Stone Cold” is apparently a Gers fan. He’s no stranger to winning so it’s hardly surprising he chose follow another set of champions.

4. Jonathan Watson

Scottish actor best known for his comedy sketch show Only an Excuse and appearing in BBC sitcom Two Doors Down grew up a Rangers supporter but later made a decision to stop watching them.

