The 2024/25 season has been a campaign full of very few highs and several lows for Rangers so far approaching the halfway stage - but one aspect that cannot be questioned is the unwavering support of the Ibrox club’s loyal fanbase.

Philippe Clement’s side are struggling domestically at the moment, but have fared much better on the European stage as they look to secure a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

They trail arch rivals Celtic by 12 points in the Scottish Premiership and face an uphill battle to drag themselves back into title contention after their latest shock defeat against St Mirren on Boxing Day.

While a minority of supporters have turned on the manager and his playing squad over a string of poor performances and results this term, others have stood by Clement’s charges during a period of adversity both on and off the pitch with drastic changes taking place at boardroom level.

However, it’s not all been doom and gloom. Here, we take a look at 44 of the best photos of Rangers fans supporting their team across the country, in pre-season and on the continent so far this season:

