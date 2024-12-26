Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers lost more ground in the Premiership title race after suffering a 2-1 Boxing Day defeat vs St Mirren in Paisley

Rangers slipped 12 points behind rivals Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit as Caolan Boyd-Munce strucke deep into stoppage time to earn St Mirren a 2-1 victory at the SMiSA Stadium.

Philippe Clement’s side failed to fire on a Boxing Day full of woes as their run of four straight win came to an end in Paisley. Centre-back Leon Balogun was forced off through injury in the first-half before a clumsy foul from Jack Butland on Greg Kiltie handed the home side a perfect opportunity to open the scoring from the spot.

Oisin Smyth produced a composed finish from 12 yards, but half-time substitute Danilo slammed home the leveller just beyond the hour mark after a period of intense Rangers pressure to set up a grandstand end to the match. And there was a late twist forthcoming when Boyd-Munce drilled low into the far corner from youngster Evan Mooney’s lay-off to hand the Buddies a memorable win.

I watched the game from the press box - here are three things I spotted.

Defensive disaster

Abject Rangers continue to struggle defensively and when Balogun pulled up with an injury after 18 minutes and was unable to continue, Clement must have been fearing the worst. The Gers backline were caught out by a long ball over the top in the lead up to the penalty award and their fortunes didn’t improve after the break.

Another error by Robin Propper allowed Toyosi Olusanya to race in behind, but it required an excellent challenge from the impressive Nicolas Raskin to prevent a certain goal. Saints dramatic stoppage-time winner came after Dujon Sterling was dispossessed cheaply deep inside his own half to compound a disastrous defensive display.

Butland gets wake-up call

For all Jack Butland has bailed Rangers out on a number of occasions this season, the Rangers No.1 produced an uncharacteristically nervy display. Back in the starting XI following the birth of his daughter at the weekend, the Englishman was less than convincing throughout.

He was deservedly booked for a mistimed challenge which saw him clatter into Kiltie after racing needlessly off his line and was subsequently sent the wrong way from the resulting spot kick. He then flapped at a second half cross and was left breathing a huge sigh of relief when Robin Propper headed against his own crossbar. But it was his first-half mistake that led some supporters calling for Butland to be dropped.

Backwards step

Philippe Clement’s side had been making steady progress in recent weeks. They arrived in Paisley having overhauled the points deficit to leapfrog Aberdeen into second place and the short-term task was to keep winning each game until the New Year derby at Ibrox on January 2. However, their good work began to unravel here with St Mirren’s aggressive approach and compact shape frustrating the visitors for large spells.