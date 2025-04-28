Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers are in the midst of takeover chat with 49ers Enterprises.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Bull could soon factor into the Rangers takeover by 49ers Enterprises, it has been claimed.

The investment wing of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise are closing in on a deal to become powerbrokers at Ibrox, alongside US health tycoon Andrew Cavenagh. A deal is expected to be tied up before the end of the season, with English Championship side Leeds United already under the control of the American-based investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key investor in the group are Red Bull, who’s logo is adorned on the Leeds United shirt. They could soon make their way to Ibrox too as the Daily Express claim that the 49ers are looking to broker a record breaking deal to make Red Bull prominent in Govan.

Red Bull could become Rangers players

It’s stated: “One other thing set to change is the shirt sponsor. Insiders expect the club will soon have the Red Bull logo on shirts, which will not be a huge surprise given the fact the energy drink giant is a major investor in 49ers Enterprises. It is no coincide new Rangers director of football Kevin Thelwell has worked at New York Red Bull in the MLS and the company already sponsors Leeds United, another club owned by the 49ers. One source said any arrangement with Red Bull would be a "record commercial deal" for a Scottish club and the new owners are willing to buy out current deals to pave the way.”

Increasing the capacity at Ibrox to tap into a major opportunity they see in the Rangers fanbase is also on 49ers minds. The report adds: “It is understood the consortium will explore avenues to increase the capacity of Ibrox.

“It was revealed this week that plans to build a bar in the old superstore at the corner of the Copland and Sandy Jardine stands had been shelved and it is understood this is so the viability of filling in the corners of stands with seats can be determined. While Celtic's financial muscle comes mainly from Champions League cash and a shrewd transfer policy, the fact Parkhead has 10,000 more seats than Ibrox adds to the gap. The prospect of selling thousands more season tickets in attractive to the group, eager to tap into the club's massive support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tough Rangers season

It’s been a poor campaign for the club, as Rangers have sacked Philippe Clement and replaced him with Barry Ferguson as manager until the end of this season. They will end this term without a trophy and Ferguson was left exasperated after a 2-2 draw against St Mirren on Saturday.

He said: "The issue I've got is people don't fear playing Rangers now. Whether that's at home or away, they enjoy coming to Ibrox. And then when you go away from home, teams look to see if they can bully you, run hard at you and get in about you.

"That's something that, again, needs to change going forward. You need to build a strong team domestically. I'm sure whoever takes the (manager's) job will hopefully totally understand that."