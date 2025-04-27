Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He has won plaudits for his style of play with the likes of Southampton and Swansea City.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers defender is reportedly keen on becoming the next manager of Rangers.

The Light Blues are looking for a new permanent boss with interim gaffer Barry Ferguson’s chances of the job fading. A 2-2 draw at St Mirren did little to show he will be the next leading man after Philippe Clement amid a time of intrigue at Ibrox, with the US-based 49ers Enterprises launching a takeover bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been several names linked with the job at Rangers. One of the shout so far has been for Russell Martin, who according to the Sun, has been shortlisted by the club and is also on Leicester City’s radar after relegation from the Premier League.

Ex Rangers man wants Ibrox gig

The report states that the 49ers hold the main key to getting Martin in the door. It reads: “Scottish giants Gers have also shortlisted Martin, who played for them on loan and is very interested. Martin is waiting on the call from Ibrox, where the club is about to be taken over by an American group tied in with Leeds. Until the takeover is finalised, it is difficult to make a concrete offer to a boss.”

He had time on loan as a player at Rangers in the latter end of his career, where he also represented Scotland. As a head coach, Martin has won plenty of plaudits for an attack-minded style with MK Dons, Swansea City and most recently Southampton who he got out the Championship. He was sacked earlier this season after a tough start to life in the Premier League.

It did not go without plaudits though, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola impressed by Martin to such an extent he was taking lessons off the Southampton boss despite winning 1-0. He told Sky in October last year: "I'm a spectator. I prefer the players to get the ball to feet, not the teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I see the opponent do the things I like to do with my team and they do it really well, I make a compliment. I'm sure I will learn, there were some movements, the reasons why they do things, the movements they make to link to the striker. It's not easy. It's a good game to learn as a manager. I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well."

Next steps

Arne Slot is also an admirer. The Liverpool boss said earlier in the campaign to OneFootball: “I watched the games back he played at Manchester City or Arsenal where I see very interesting and smart patterns of play. It was interesting how they handled the press.

Martin told Sky of his future recently when asked of previous shouts around the Rangers job: "I think I am realistic. I don't think I will get another Premier League chance right now. I think like most managers that come up from the Championship - 'Not quite good enough for the Premier League.'

"It's maybe unfair on the managers that get there at times, because you are there with a squad that has been so successful the year before but isn't quite ready for the Premier League. I really don't know [where is next]. I am open to working abroad, in England again - I want to work back in the Premier League now I have got a taste of it. I want to get back there and I believe I can, so we will just have to wait and see."