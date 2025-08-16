Rangers’ new owners also have control at English Premier League side Leeds United.

One pundit believes 49ers Enterprises have already proven they are sticking with Russell Martin as Rangers head coach for the long haul - thanks to a key Leeds United decision.

The American-based investors alongside health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh have place their trust in the ex Southampton boss to guide them into a new frontier on the pitch. Martin’s possession-heavy style has had early teething problems and despite defeating Viktoria Plzen on aggregate in their Champions League third round qualifier over two legs, a 2-1 defeat midweek has not shaken off the doubters after Premiership draws versus Motherwell and Dundee.

Former attacker Steven Naismith has noted the work done at the 49ers’ other club they have a controlling interest in, Leeds United. They hired Daniel Farke as gaffer and despite failing to earn promotion in his first season, stuck by him as he got them back to the Premier League ahead of this season. It’s enough of a hint for the recently appointed Scotland coach that Rangers’ new custodians will give Martin the time he needs to thrive.

49ers set to back Russell Martin at Rangers

Naismith said on Superscoreboard: “The new ownership can't be underestimated and it's not just a new owner coming in and having a play about a football team. They have got a history of being at previous clubs. On top of that, the way they recruited the manager wasn't just on a whim. At Leeds, Daniel Farke came in.

“He has a specific style and a specific way of playing. Did not hit the ground running with Leeds at the start. Didn't even get promoted in his first season. Then they stick with him. It goes on another season and then they're promoted to Premier League. I can confidently say there's not gonna be any knee-jerk reaction from Rangers.

“The way they went through the process, they think Russell Martins is the right man for them. The frustration is clearly there because you must win and the performances are up and down. That's the biggest frustration at the moment.”

Rangers transfer verdict

Former Rangers player and pundit Gordon Dalziel commented: “There'll be a lot of people saying, right, okay, it's a new beginning, new owners coming in, new manager. Yes, it hasn't been a great start so far, but we just have to let the team bed in.

“Rangers might make a signing and one or two leaving Ibrox before the window closes as well. So all of a sudden, it could be a little bit of a change. Then you look at the other side of it. As I said, Russell Martin wasn't the most popular choice to become the Rangers manager.

“When you start the season the way he started, Motherwell Dundee, points that you were supposed to take, six out of six and he's taken two. It becomes a little bit negative but I do believe that Rangers fans have got to be patient and stick with it.”