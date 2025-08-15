A look at the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic as both clubs prepare for Premier Sports cup last 16 ties

As the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign begins, Russell Martin looks to bridge the gap between Rangers and Celtic, as Brendan Rodgers sets out to win his third title in a row since returning to Parkhead.

However, thus far the two managers have had varying fortunes. For Martin and Rangers, it’s been an underwhelming start to domestic football with the side drawing both of their opening matches against Motherwell and Dundee, respectively. The Gers have, however looked better on the Champions League qualification stage, but will face a tough challenge in their play-off tie against Belgian giants, Club Brugge.

On the other side of Glasgow, it’s been business as usual for Rodgers as Celtic followed up their opening day victory against St Mirren with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. On the Champions League play-off stage, the draw hasn’t been too kind to The Hoops as they prepare for an 8000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty. Here’s a look at the top news stories surrounding both Rangers and Celtic:

Ally McCoist hits out at ‘shocking’ Rangers recruitment as he praises city rivals

With the investment from new owners 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh at his disposal, Russell Martin has made a plethora of signings during his short time as Rangers boss. However, while some players appear to have hit the ground running, there are still a few additions that look like they will need more time to settle in at Ibrox. Rangers legend, Ally McCoist thinks that recruitment from The Gers over the past few seasons has been far inferior to Celtic’s.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Breakfast Show with former Aston Villa striker, Gabby Agbonlahor, McCoist said: “Well, they’ve got to give him (Martin) time, that’s no doubt, he’s got to get his new players in. The first thing I’ve got to say is recruitment recently, when I say recently, I don’t mean Russell Martin’s tenure because it’s far too early to judge, recruitment’s not been good enough, recruitment’s been shocking, effectively.

“What’s highlighted that Gabby, is that recruitment across the city has been very, very good. Recruitment at Celtic, you know, particularly under Big Ange, he brought a couple of the Japanese lads in, they’ve been excellent, terrific.”

Neil Lennon ‘really pleased’ with Rangers loan signing at Dunfermline

Dunfermline Athletic manager and ex Celtic boss Neil Lennon has a had a solid start to the 2025/26 Scottish Championship season, with The Pars currently sitting third in the table with four points from a possible six. The former Celtic captain was appointed as manager for the Fife side in March. As a player and manager, Lennon was never the most popular figure at Ibrox, however the Northern Irishman has been impressed with a signing he made from the blue half of Glasgow, 19-year old goalkeeper Mason Munn.

Speaking amid the new flexible loan arrangements in Scotland that allow young Scottish players to move freely between parent and lower league clubs, Lennon said: “We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think it’s something we’ve gone in-depth with. We’ve done okay so far in the business that we’ve done. With Mason (Munn), we’re really pleased that Rangers decided to send him to us. He’s happy to be here.”

Munn has kept two clean sheets in two matches so far for The Pars and has had a promising start to life in Fife.