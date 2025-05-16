Rangers fans have been shown the true financial power of the 49ers in a new move in America.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move by the San Francisco 49ers is going to show just the type of financial wealth Rangers’ prospective new owners will have behind them.

The NFL franchise is a billion-dollar franchise in America and their investment wing, 49ers Enterprises, have branched out into the UK sporting scene with Leeds United. Now they have Rangers in their sights and joining forces with US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, they are poised to seal a 51% stake in Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key 49ers man and Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe was recently at Ibrox for a tour. Fans are desperate for silverware and success after a disappointing campaign and hope new owners from America can provide the financial backing needed to overhaul the playing squad, find a new manager and challenge Celtic.

49ers make historic NFL move

Amid their proposed takeover at Rangers, the 49ers have reportedly broken NFL history in a display of their overwhelming financial power. It’s claimed by Sportico that they have “reached an agreement to sell about 6% of the NFL franchise to a trio of Bay Area families at a valuation higher than $8.5 billion.” The Khosla family, the Griffith family and Deeter family are the buying families but how that 6% is being divided up is not yet clear.

The 49ers are owned by the York family and Sportico values the team at $6.86 billion. That valuation heading beyond the $8.5b mark is “the highest valuation ever for a global sports team in a transaction” as per someone familiar with the details. The NFL’s finance committee has reviewed the deals and they still require formal approving, with the 49ers declining to comment on the situation. How much capital they inject into Rangers is unknown but the American football team at the heart of their operation showcase that these are serious people backed by a fortune.”

What 49ers have said about Rangers takeover

Speaking to Front Office Sport earlier this month, Marathe made not of the type of ‘capital injection’ they had to put into Leeds United initially in a hint over what could come at Rangers. He said: “Make no mistake about this: There was even more jeopardy involved if we did not get promoted this season, because we were so heavily invested, via credit card bills, when we were last in the Premier League. So, buying players without yet paying for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m talking bills and payments that are still due in 2027 and 2028. There was a lot of pressure on us. So, as part of us taking this club over back in 2023, it was an understanding with us and our investors that there’s going to be a significant capital injection required just to get us to baseline last year and this season. It was a risk and a chance that we all took because we believe in where we can go.

“It’s not a job. It’s what I love to do. I love competition. Actually, I hate losing more than I love winning, but it’s what drives me. I don’t really think about it in terms of: How do I do it? It’s more: How could I not? It’s about: How can I get both, whichever club I’m focused on, get them as good as they can be?”