A Romanian FA chief has confirmed Ianis Hagi will not be available for his country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month

Rangers star Ianis Hagi has been ruled out of his country’s crucial World Cup qualifiers next month - with Romanian FA technical director Mihai Stoichita revealing he faces “at least” a month on the sidelines.

Hagi - three caps short of reaching a half century for his country - is facing an uncertain summer as he enters the final weeks of his Gers contract. He looks set to leave Glasgow for a new adventure with no deal currently on the table.

Romania have two massive qualifying games against Austria and Cyprus on the horizon with those fixtures taking more importance after losing their opening match at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina in March.

And Stoichita has confirmed he has been made aware that Hagi won’t be involved in either game, revealing: “Ianis Hagi will be on the sidelines for a number of weeks. He won’t be fit for the match against Austria. I’m not a doctor, but he’ll be out for a month at least, at least that’s what I have been told from the Federation.”

Hagi legendary father, Gheorge, remains one of Romania’s most celebrated players of all-time after starring for Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid during his glittering playing career.

It was reported last month that according to former national team striker Adrian Ilie, two German Bundesliga clubs have expressed an interest in signing Hagi once he becomes a free agent.

Ianis Hagi has transfer interest from two Bundesliga clubs

The playmaker is free to discuss a pre-contract move and ex-Galatasaray frontman Ilie, who was nicknamed ‘The Cobra’, claims Hagi has the option to join either Borussia Monchengladbach or TSG Hoffenheim this summer.

He stated: “I spoke to Ianis Hagi’s agent and I know there have been talks that he can continue to stay in Glasgow, but I definitely think he will leave. Other offers will come for him and the agent has spoke to several clubs. There are two teams interested in the Bundesliga, especially since he is leaving for free.

“Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach. There have already been discussions. He is an interesting player, he has very good quality and no money is paid for a transfer fee.

“There was also talk about Turkey and Fenerbahce at one point, but they are looking for a different level of players. Much better. They are paying a lot for that right now in Turkey.”

