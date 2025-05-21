The 49ers are set to lead on Rangers takeover attempts over the summer.

It is set to be a major summer of change for Rangers, as 49ers Enterprises close in on completing a massive takeover of the Glasgow giants in a bid to challenge Celtic for domestic glory.

Bitter rivals Celtic equalled their record of 55 league titles this season, a record the Hoops had been progressively catching up on for years. Since demotion to the lower leagues, Rangers have won just one league title and fans are keen to see new heroes made.

The impending arrival of the new ownership will be an exciting new dawn for Rangers as they look to challenge their local rivals for major trophies on a more regular basis once again. Finishing 17 points behind Celtic in 2024/25, the new owners will have a lot of work to do.

What 49ers won’t be able to do after takeover

Football finance expert Dan Plumley has warned Rangers fans not to expect an instant influx of cash and new signings after the takeover is completed, citing complications around UEFA’s financial rules regarding club income.

He told Ibrox News: “It is the reality of the situation. Ultimately, there is loads of positivity around the takeover and what it may mean, and all of that is there for sure. There are some fantastic upsides of what this takeover may bring, and you look at Kevin Thelwell coming in, he’s ambitious, but it’s also not the case that you can just open up the blank chequebook. That’s not Scottish football, even for Rangers, and that league is so dependent on European qualification, they’re not spending huge amounts of money every year, it’s not that kind of league.

“You have to be mindful of that, and you have to look at where you are with the UEFA regulations and the new squad cost rule that is now in place, so loads of positivity still, but anyone thinking that it will be the takeover and a blank chequebook, that’s unrealistic at this stage.

“It’s got to be that incremental growth for the future, and how the club can look to put forward plans for the long term.”

A busy summer is ahead at Rangers

Beyond the completion of the takeover, which is huge enough in itself, summer 2025 will be an important one for Rangers across all levels of the club. There is the decision of who should be the Light Blues’ next manager - with former fan favourite Steven Gerrard reportedly being considered by the new owners for a headline-grabbing return - and Kevin Thelwell will also be arriving as the club’s new sporting director, departing Everton to take up a new role at Ibrox.

The new manager will also likely see a squad overhaul this summer, with nine players returning from loan spells and some big decisions to be made about the futures of high-earning stars if new faces are to be brought in.

The club will hope that their summer business is sorted before their Champions League qualification campaign begins in July, with the Gers entering in the second qualifying round on July 22/23. Rangers last qualified for the Champions League group stages (now the league phase) in 2022/23.