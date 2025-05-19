The Rangers icon has a feeling about the next manager chase and takeover.

Ally McCoist has a hunch over what the lengthy Rangers manager chase means for the imminent takeover at his former club.

The Ibrox icon has been watching on as the Light Blues ramp up their search for a new gaffer. Amid links to Real Madrid coach Davide Ancelotti, it’s been announced that interim boss Barry Ferguson is returning to his club ambassador role to make way for a new first team leader.

Rangers are also subject to a proposed takeover by a consortium led by 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh. On his morning talkSPORT show with legendary broadcaster Jeff Stelling, McCoist was asked about Ancelotti and Ferguson’s exit from the dugout.

Ally McCoist on next Rangers manager and takeover

Stelling started with “on Ancelotti Jr. possibly being in the Ibrox hot seat, I think more significantly, what are your thoughts about Barry Ferguson leaving, was that inevitable?” McCoist responded “I think it was, Jeff. I publicly said I think Barry... I genuinely believe Barry did a good job at going in and steadying the ship. I always felt new ownership would want to go in another direction and a new man would come in but I would thank Barry for his efforts and his staff, I really do.

“He played the cards he was dealt and I think he, I thought he really handled himself really well, Jeff. Interviews and things like that, I do. It was a very difficult job for him, not his players and they did well. But I always felt there was an inevitability about a new man coming in. I don't know, I would be lying if I said I know an awful lot about David Ancelotti other than the obvious. He's obviously been with his dad a long, long time. He feels now's the time to get out himself. Yeah, I don't have a problem with that. I go into it with an open mind.”

Jeff Stelling disagreement on Rangers next manager chase

Something wasn’t sitting right with Stelling though, who interjected: “I noticed that the club were saying this week that talks about a new manager are progressing well. Well, it's been three months, three months since the last manager left. How long do you need to make your mind up?”

McCoist responded with his hunch over what the 49ers mean for the next Rangers manager chase. He added: “Well, the only thing I would say, Jeff, there's no point in appointing a new manager if there's new owners coming in. So I would suggest that the delay has been due to the fact that there's a potential change in ownership. And clearly, once the new owners come in, they want to appoint one, mate.”

Stelling continued: “Yeah, and I get that completely, but equally you really want a manager in place who can take a look at what's going on. Decide who he wants to keep and who he wants to bring in. Whoever comes in is not going to have that liberty, unfortunately, from their point of view.”