Rangers face the English Premier League side in a tasty Europa League showdown at Ibrox on Thursday night

Rangers will lock horns with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur side in the Europa League at Ibrox on Thursday aiming to cause a rare upset against English opposition.

Spurs currently sit ninth place in the standings but have been inconsistent this season both domestically and in Europe. The North London outfit slumped to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of rivals Chelsea at the weekend and will be eager to bounce back when they make the trip up to Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Philippe Clement’s side find themselves in eighth spot having fared better in European competition than in the Scottish Premiership so far this terms. The Light Blues eased past Ross County 3-0 in Dingwall on Sunday and will be hoping to take another massive step towards booking their place in the knockout stages in what is only the third ever competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a closer look at five famous Scottish victories against English teams, all achieved by different clubs...

Dunfermline 2-0 Everton (Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 1st Round, 1962)

A memorable Pars’ victory was made all the more impressive given Everton went on to become English champions that season. Trailing 1-0 after the first leg at Goodison Park, goals from George Miller and Harry Melrose secured a famous win for the Fifers.

Celtic 2-1 Leeds United (European Cup Semi-Final, 1970)

Over 136,000 fans crammed into Hampden Park as Celtic recovered from Billy Bremner’s early strike to win 3-1 on aggregate thanks to goals from John Hughes and Bobby Murdoch.

Hibernian 1-0 Liverpool (Uefa Cup 1st Round, 1975)

Joe Harper netted the only goal of the match at Easter Road and John Brownlie missed a penalty which proved crucial, with the Reds winning the return leg 3-1.

Aberdeen 3-1 Ipswich Town (Uefa Cup 1st Round, 1981)

Bobby Robson’s UEFA Cup holders were left stunned by a Peter Weir-inspired Dons side after Sir Alex Ferguson’s men had held the Tractor Boys to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

Rangers 2-1 Leeds United (Champions League 2nd Round, 1992)

No away supporters were allowed at either leg and former Gers assistant manager Gary McAllister silenced Ibrox with an early strike before an own goal from goalkeeper John Lukic and an Ally McCoist strike secured a first-leg win. Rangers also won by the same scoreline in Yorkshire.