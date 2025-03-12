Here is what Rangers fans can expect from the 49ers chief and Leeds United chairman going by these YouTube clips.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American revolution is coming for Ibrox as Paraag Marathe and co close in on a deal to take charge at Rangers.

A US-backed takeover of the Premiership club by 49ers Enterprises could come into effect before the start of next season. Marathe is a key player at the investment wing of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers and is also chairman at Leeds United, who the 49ers are also in control of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked directly about Rangers recently, Marathe responded via Sky Sports: "I can’t really comment on whatever rumours might be out there. But we are looking at other opportunities. It is doable to replicate the passion (of Leeds).

“What we are looking for is clubs with the right bones, a history of success and potential for growth. And if you are a sports person, and you live it and treat it as a way of life like I do, then absolutely there is enough room in your heart to love all your sports properties, just like there is to love all of your children!

“I've said this before, we always have our eyes and ears open. We're always looking at other opportunities. So multi-club from the standpoint of like a hierarchy of clubs that maybe some other folks do, that's not really how we're looking at it. If we were to look at another club or pursue another club, that club would stand alone on its own. And yeah, are there benefits? Are the economies of scale benefits to having leadership and ownership of multiple clubs? Absolutely, with what you could share and do on the commercial side, even sometimes what you can do on the sporting side.

“But we don't really look at it. We haven't contemplated it as one club is a feeder club to another. Each club deserves all of our attention and effort. I honestly underestimated and I didn't know was how much I would fall in love with Leeds United. We first got involved five or six years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't want to say it was purely a business opportunity or an economic opportunity, because I still loved football. It's just nowhere near the level of passion and love I have for this club right now. And I don't think anything will be able to top that.”

So what exactly will Rangers get from the 49ers and Leeds United powerbroker should this takeover get over the line? Here are five YouTube clips that give a rough gauge as to what to expect.

Official Leeds United Podcast

In this lengthy interview shot just shortly after Marathe took charge at Elland Road, he discussed the club on a number of frontiers, including the future of the manager, Leeds United in the US, transfers and stadium development. All of those topics could come into play at Rangers, with a new manager needed for the long haul, a transfer overhaul likely and Ibrox having undergone renovations this season and not without issue.

49ers salary cap explainer

In this interview from around seven years ago, before UK football was on his mind, Marathe discussed how he intended to use every penny available to him when it came to salary cap at the 49ers. A hint perhaps of how he will look to stretch the Rangers budget to its absolute limit. This can be viewed on YouTube HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Cooper Tribute

Via Leeds United’ official channels, the chairman paid tribute to departing captain and former Scotland international Liam Cooper. He made his exit from Elland Road after many years of service and Marathe came out his way to say thanks in a dignified way. Many have been debating the future of skipper James Tavernier at Ibrox and this shows Marathe can handle sensitive situations with ease.

Meet Paraag Marathe

This video from back in 2017 is a quick one-minute round-up of Marathe until that point but the first 18 seconds will perk Rangers ears up. He has been at the 49ers for a sustained period of time and if you name a job, he’s likely done it. Shows a man with versatility in abundance could be Glasgow bound and that’s a handy skill to have.

“The best sports museum you're ever going to see”

Rangers have recently kitted out Edmiston House which is an events arena and a state of the art museum. That will need maintained and upgraded as the years go on and Marathe has already spelt out his credentials on that front with the opening of a 49ers museum with a big billing in the last decade.