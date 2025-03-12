A round-up of key headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of a crucial week of Premiership and European action

Scottish heavyweights Rangers are gearing up for a massive second leg clash with Fenerbache at Ibrox Thursday as they aim to retain their advantage and secure their place in the Europa League quarter-final.

The Light Blues produced a masterful away performance against Jose Mourinho’s side in Istanbul last week, with goals from Cyriel Dessers and a brace from Vaclav Cerny helping the team to a 3-1 victory.

The Europa League presents Rangers’ last opportunity to win silverware this season after a Scottish League Cup final defeat to Celtic and an humiliating exit at the hands of Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup and also offers the added incentive of securing the Gers an automatic place in next year’s Champions League.

The Glasgow side have reached the final on two previous occasions and will have aspirations of going all the way ahead of a nervy test against the 13-time Turkish champions.

The game comes just days before a crucial all-Glasgow affair with fierce rivals Celtic, with the Hoops crucially getting a full weeks rest as they look to go 19 points clear at the top of the table.Ahead of an action-packed weekend of Scottish football we take a look at the main headlines from both Glasgow clubs.

Ex-Celtic star targets Real Madrid move

Former Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong has reportedly expressed a desire to leave German champions Bayer Leverkusen for pastures new after an incredible five-year stint at the BayArena. Frimpong joined Celtic from the Manchester City academy in 2019, making 51 appearances and registering three goals and seven assists while helping the team to a domestic treble in his first season.

The Dutch international has gone on to establish himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in world football with Xabi Alonso’s side, racking up 28 goals and 39 assists in 181 seasons while helping the team to a league title, a German Cup and a Europa League final.

Sky Sports Germany understands that the 24-year-old was seeking a move last summer and is once again assessing his options. The outlet adds that Frimpong clearly prioritizes the Spanish La Liga, with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the top of the 24-year-old's list.

Rangers return for ex-boss in familiar role mooted by pundit

The many potential Rangers managers mooted after the 49ers’ takeover include names with and without experience in Scottish football such as Rafael Benitez, Russell Martin and even Jose Mourinho, but the leading contender at this stage is thought to be 2021 Premiership title winner Steven Gerrard, who remains one of the most popular bosses in recent memory.

The Englishman led the Light Blues to an unbeaten season while also equalling the league record of 26 clean sheets in the campaign and conceding just 13 goals. Gerrard failed to replicate that success at Aston Villa and recently parted company with Saudi Pro League side Al-Etifaq where he was briefly reunited with Michael Beale.

Pundit Michael Stewart pondered that if appointed, would Gerrard bring his former assistant Beale back to Ibrox, after the latter’s 2023 sacking and unsuccessful stint as number one. Stewart said, via Scottish Football Social Club : “At Rangers, one thing is for certain: [when] this takeover happens, their next appointment is massive.There are so many things that need to happen; their recruitment needs to be infinitely better – there is such a big job on the hands of whoever it is that comes in.

“And if [Steven] Gerrard comes in – I would be very intrigued to see – does he bring Michael Beale back with him? I would have said no, up until he took him back out to Saudi [Arabia] – what would the Rangers supporters think?”