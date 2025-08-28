Rangers have been linked with a move for this former Aberdeen ace before the summer window closes.

Rangers are currently ‘in talks’ over a potential last deal for Girona striker Bojan Miovski, just 12 months after he left Scotland for a new challenge.

The North Macedonia international signed for the La Liga outfit last summer from Aberdeen in a £6.8 million but Girona are now looking to move him on as they sit bottom of the Spanish table.

According to Sky Sports, Miovski’s representatives are discussing personal terms with the Light Blues, as the player is ‘open’ to a return to the Scottish Premiership.

Amid the conversations regarding a potential deal, we’ve taken a look back at other players who have represented both Rangers and Aberdeen during their careers.

Connor Barron

Connor Barron is the latest player to have featured for both Scottish Premiership clubs. The midfielder made the move to Rangers last summer directly from Aberdeen, who have been awarded a ‘fee of £639,920, with an additional £250k of conditional performance-based payments’ following his switch.

Ryan Jack

Ryan Jack started his career with Aberdeen before his direct transfer to Rangers in 2017. The former Dons captain spent seven years at Ibrox before leaving as a free agent last summer. Jack now plays for Turkish side Esenler Erokspor.

Scott Wright

Another player who join Rangers from Aberdeen. Scott Wright’s career also started at Pittodrie before his switch to Ibrox in 2021. The Dons reportedly agreed a £175,000 sale for the forward, with Ross McCrorie’s transfer going in the opposite direction.

Ross McCrorie

McCrorie and Wright swapped places in February 2021, with the former’s deal brought forward. Following a loan spell with Aberdeen, his deal was made permanent and he spent two years at the club before being sold to Bristol City.

Sone Aluko

After struggling to break into youth side Birmingham City, Aluko joined Aberdeen on the 2008 summer deadline day following a previous loan spell. He was released by Aberdeen at the end of his contract in 2011 and signed for Rangers after impressing during a trial spell.

Greg Stewart

Greg Stewart played for Aberdeen during two loan occasions between 2017 and 2019. He joined the Dons on loan from Birmingham City, before joining Rangers as a free agent in 2019. Stewart was part of Steven Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership title-winning side.

Dom Ball

Tottenham Hotspur youth product Dom Ball signed for both Rangers and Aberdeen on loan deals during the earlier years of his career. The midfielder arrived at Ibrox in 2015 and later joined Aberdeen for back-to-back stints between 2017 and 2019.

Ricky Foster

Now retired, Ricky Foster’s career started at Aberdeen, breaking through the youth ranks to become a first team regular. The defender made his senior debut in 2003 at 17 years old, and left the club in 2012 to join Bristol City. Foster spent time on loan with Rangers before his Aberdeen exit, and later signed for the Light Blues permanently in 2013.

Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds’ career started at Chelsea but he spent the majority of his year in Scotland. After his first permanent move to Dundee, he signed for Aberdeen in 1994 until 1998. A year later, Dodds joined Rangers, where he spent three years before leaving for a second spell with Dundee United.

