The latest news from both Glasgow sides as Celtic defender heads for Aberdeen and another Greek side join transfer battle for Rangers striker

It could be a busy few days for Russell Martin and Brendan Rodgers as the transfer window nears its closure. Celtic bowed out of the Champions League last night to Kazakhstan minnows, Kairat Almaty while Rangers have a mountain to climb against Club Brugge.

After their shock defeat on penalties to Kairat, even more pressure is being put on to the Celtic board to splash the cash, as Rodgers and co now prepare for Europa League football. Things aren’t much better on the other side of the city as Rangers’ disastrous start to the domestic season has left Martin under pressure just two months into his tenure.

As Aberdeen agree a deal to sign a Celtic left back and another club enters the race for a sought after Rangers striker, here’s a look at the latest transfer news to come out of Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Dons agree deal to sign Celtic prospect

Aberdeen have agreed a deal with Celtic to sign young left back, Mitchel Frame, as Brendan Rodgers looks to balance out his squad. Frame made one appearance for The Celts, coming off the bench in their 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in December 2023.

Speaking on X, sports journalist, Anthony Joseph said, “Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame. It’s understood the clubs agreed a six-figure fee with a significant sell-on clause. Frame, 19, has one-year left on his Celtic contract.”

With Kieran Tierney, Liam Scales and Hayato Inamura all ahead of him in the Celtic left back pecking order, Frame will see this move as a chance to get some more minutes under his belt. Aberdeen will head to Bucharest on Thursday for their Europa League qualification decider against FCSB.

Panathinaikos join transfer race for Dessers

Cyriel Dessers came off the bench in both legs of Rangers victory over the Greek Giants and now it appears The Shamrocks are keen on signing the Nigerian. Panathinaikos’ league rivals AEK Athens also have the Rangers frontman on their radar.

According to the Daily Record: “AEK got as far as shaking hands on a £30,000-a-week contract package with the 30-year-old but saw their opening £4.5million bid rejected. They have yet to come back with an improved offer but are monitoring the situation ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.”

Dessers was the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer last season, scoring 18 goals for The Gers. During his time at Rangers, he has also scored some very important goals in Europe, against the likes of Manchester United, Real Betis and Dinamo Kiev.

Despite the speculation, Rangers boss, Russell Martin has praised Dessers for his attitude in training. He said: “I'll go back to Cyriel again. He's worked really hard to get fit. He'll probably be fit for Wednesday. So whilst he's made it really clear what his intention would be or what his desire would be, there's been no problem, none.”

As Dessers looks to be heading for Greece and Igamane on his way out, the Rangers boss is now up against the clock to find a suitable striking replacement. Rangers find themselves 3-1 down against Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off match, which will be settled in Belgium at 20:00 tonight.