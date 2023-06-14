The Bayern Munich attacker recently talked about his time in Glasgow with a permanent return to Rangers still believed to be a possibility this summer.

Malik Tilman has described joining Rangers on loan last season as the best decision of his career as speculation continues over a possible permanent return to Ibrox for the USA International.

The 21-year old has returned to parent club Bayern Munich and it is believed Michael Beale is very keen to have him back next season after scoring 12 goals across all competitions with the Gers last season. It remains to be seen if a deal will be possible or if the midfielder is indeed keen on making the switch but it is obvious he enjoyed the time he spent in Glasgow.

Speaking to the Rising Ballers YouTube channel, Tillman said: “I was 19 years old and I just thought you just have to play on a high level and as many games as you can so that’s why I thought about going out on loan. When I first came to Rangers, I wasn’t really nervous, I was just excited to play for a massive, massive club. Everyone knows it is not always going to go the right way but for me fortunately it did. Going on loan was the best decision in my career so far. The best advice I got is basically ‘enjoy what you do and believe in the things you do’.”

During the interview he also discussed his family, joining Bayern Munich, working with some of the best football players in the world and many other aspects of his career and life so far. However, if Rangers are to try and bring him back to Ibrox it looks as if they could face some big competitions.