Light Blues boss Michael Beale is closing in on his fourth signing of the summer after a deal was agreed with the Serie A outfit.

Atalanta striker Sam Lammers is “on the brink” of sealing a £3.5million switch to Rangers this summer after a fee was agreed both parties.

The out-of-favour Dutchman is reportedly nearing a move to Ibrox and The Herald claim he will put pen to paper on a four-year deal when he arrives in Glasgow to complete his medical when he returns from holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Beale has been searching for a new hitman after the club’s all-time leading European goalscorer Alfredo Morelos left for free following the expiry of his contract last month, with the Light Blues boss quickly turning his attentions to the 26-year-old.

Sam Lammers spent the second half of the season on loan at Sampdoria from Atalanta.

Lammers is expected to become Rangers’ fourth summer signing and will join Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland ahead of next season. The Govan outfit are also working on deal to add Cremonese frontman Cyriel Dessers for around the £5m mark, Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes and Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo to their ranks in the coming weeks.

Beale had promised fans a major squad overhaul and his recruitment plans are gradually coming to fruition. Lammers, who has spent recent seasons out on loan at Sampdoria, Empoli and Eintracht Frankfurt, has been deemed surplus to requirements by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

The Italian Serie A outfit are prepared to take a massive hit on the £9m they paid PSV Eindhoven to sign him back in 2020, which has opened the door for Rangers to make their move. It is thought he is being recruited with the No.10 role in mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There could still be plenty of movement out of the club as well, with Beale still keen to offload fringe players such as Finland international Glen Kamara, Preston North End-linked winger Scott Wright and goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin who are attracting interest from elsewhere.