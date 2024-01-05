Former Gers right-back Alan Hutton doesn't envisage his former club being able to meet Brighton's valuation of the player.

Alan Hutton reckons the transfer fee Brighton will seek to sell Abdallah Sima permanently could prove too big a "stumbling block" for Rangers unless a compromise can be reached between both parties.

The former Gers and Scotland right-back has admitted he would love to see the Senegalese forward staying at Ibrox long-term beyond his season-long loan spell. The 22-year-old has netted an impressive 15 goals in all competitions so far this season and has proved the club's most successful summer addition, along with goalkeeper Jack Butland.

New Light Blues manager Philippe Clement has already made it clear he would be keen on striking a permanent deal for Sima - currently away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations - if the club's finances are right.

It is believed the English Premier League outfit's asking price is reportedly between £7million and £8m, but Hutton doesn't see the Gers being able to meet the Seagulls valuation unless they decide to break the bank for his signature in the summer.

Hutton acknowledged the Glasgow giants have paid that sort of money in recent years as he pointed to the example of Ryan Kent, but was keen to stress that type of sum has been a rarity in the modern-day era.

He told Football Insider. "I think if the price is right, they’ll get him. I’ll be very surprised if Rangers pay between £10-15million on one player. I can’t see that happening, only if they get him for a price that they’re happy with. We’ve seen them spend huge fees in the past like when they paid £7million for Ryan Kent. These types of fees they have done sometimes, but anything above that I can’t see.

