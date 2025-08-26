The striker has been linked to Rangers but chances of a Celtic raid have been weighed up.

A Rangers transfer target has been touted as an ideal forward line option - for Celtic.

The Light Blues are looking to make signings in their attacking arsenal, as are the Premiership. Russell Martin faces losing Hamza Igamane after he cited an injury as a reason for refusing to be subbed on at the weekend against St Mirren, amid a rejected transfer bid, while Cyriel Dessers is also linked with a move.

Celtic meanwhile have still not replaced Kyogo, who left in January for Rennes and has since ended up at Birmingham City. In terms of Rangers, former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been strongly linked as an option for them before the end of the transfer window. He joined La Liga side Girona last year after a goal-laden stint with the Dons but has fallen out of favour, and his possible move to Glasgow was subject to debate on Go Radio between Rangers hero Barry Ferguson and Celtic favourite Charlie Mulgrew.

Could Bojan Miovski sign for Celtic instead of Rangers

Ferguson, who was interim manager at Ibrox in the second half of last season, said it was a deal worth pursuing for his ex side: “I've always liked him. I thought the season where he left, he became an all round, right good centre forward. He's been over to the Spanish league.

“It's not worked out and I'd take him. I'd take him for Rangers. I don't know what Charlie thinks about Celtic, but he knows the league. He was here for a number of years at Aberdeen. He knows where the back of the net is. He does the hardest thing in the game and that's score goals.”

Mulgrew was then asked if he would be an option for Celtic, with just Adam Idah plus project players in Shin Yamada and Johnny Kenny to call upon as natural forward options. He reckons Celtic could benefit from a possible hijack on the Rangers target.

Russell Martin on Rangers signing Bojan Miovski

The former defender responded: “Yeah, he holds the ball in well. He's a good striker. I think he'd be a great option. Maybe him and one other or the other one could be Maeda that maybe backs him up, and you've still got Idah there. I think he could definitely do a job for Celtic or Rangers and he'd be somebody that would definitely add to both squads.”

Martin was asked about the links to Miovski at the weekend. He said: “We’ve been linked with a lot of players. I think having two bids for strikers (Dessers and Igamane) now, it’s probably common sense that we’d look to replace them at some point. But he’s obviously another one whose been linked like many, many players.”

This week, Rangers and Celtic collide in the first Old Firm derby of the season. Before that, the Hoops clash with Kairat Almaty in the second leg of their Champions League play-off clash after a 0-0 draw in leg one, while Rangers meet Club Brugge in Belgium in their return tie after losing 3-1 at Ibrox last week.