Alan Hutton outlines 'huge worry' at Rangers following dismal display against Hibs

Rangers struggled with another Ibrox defeat as Hibs ran out comfortable winners at the weekend.

Rangers have landed themselves in the crosshairs of many fans and pundits’ criticism once again following their latest defeat to Hibs.

The Light Blues suffered their fifth consecutive home loss at the weekend as their travelling opponents extended their impressive unbeaten streak to 16 games in the Scottish Premiership.

It also means interim manager Barry Ferguson is yet to secure a win at Ibrox since he was placed in charge in February. While questions are being asked about this current team, a lot of focus is on what kind of decisions the club will make to the managerial and backroom staff, as well as potential transfers once the season is over.

Barry Ferguson unhappy with Rangers defeat

An unhappy Ferguson spoke to Sky Sports after the match to unpack his side’s lacklustre performance.

“How long have you got?” he replied when asked what his thoughts were on the display. “Way off it, miles off it, Hibs deserved it, I’m not going to stand here and say otherwise. They were hungrier, which actually kills me to say. Overall, really disappointed. If I’m being honest with you, I never saw it coming.

“I’m not going to shy away from being honest, there’s been issues here for a long time and they need to be addressed.”

Ferguson also commented how there needs to be a ‘totally different approach’ to the rest of Rangers’ fixtures this season and beyond.

Rangers performances criticised

Alan Hutton delved into Rangers’ below par performance against Hibs during the latest streaming of Premier Sport’s Scottish Football Social Club podcast. The former Rangers and Aston Villa defender praised Hibs for their efforts but had a lot to scold his old side about.

“They [Hibs] did look comfortable and all the plaudits have to go to them. In terms of the [Rangers] defence and the way they were set up, it was all wrong,” Hutton said. The panel discussed the two goals Rangers conceded, including Jack Butland’s failed save for the opener.

“They’re just all at sea. The first goal is bad as well, Butland must do better but the second points out the frailties at the moment in the time. If you look at the last eight games, within seven of them, they’ve conceded two or more goals. It’s not good enough and it’s not been good enough,” Hutton continued.

“I don’t know if it’s a mentality thing or what it is, because they’ve shown they can get to a level, but they can’t do it consistently and that’s a huge worry. There are too many players there who I don’t think pull their weight and that’s another problem. You need leaders, you need people with character who can deal with what it’s like to play at Rangers and the pressure that comes along with it.”

Rangers must dust themselves off as they are straight back into action this week. The Light Blues will host Athletic Club for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday before their trip to Bilbao for the second meeting a week later.