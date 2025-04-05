Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was another humbling afternoon for Rangers at home to Hibs.

Rangers painfully lost 2-0 against Hibs in their latest Premiership match

Again they fell behind with Dylan Levitt beating goalkeeper Jack Butland from range with a moment the Ibrox number one will not want to look back on. After taking their time to recover from the early setback, Cyriel Dessers then tried his luck with a couple efforts that both failed to get Rangers back on even terms. He had another before the end of the half but again blazed wide as Rangers countered. They might have had the majority of chances but Barry Ferguson's men could not find a way past Jordan Smith in the Hibs goal.

Then as the game opened up, they allowed their opponents in behind once too many and Martin Boyle punished them with a strike beating the offside trap. It's a fifth home defeat in a row as the ground stood mostly empty at full time and those who stayed behind were only doing so to express their rage. Here's how the Rangers players rated as per WhoScored.

Jack Butland - 5.7/10

Just weeks on from a calamity against Motherwell here, another in the opener. Did not recover and looked ropey throughout. Fans beginning to turn on him.

James Tavernier - 6.1/10

Wasn't the worst offender but as captain has to bear some responsibility for how devoid of confidence they look.

John Souttar - 6.5/10

Beat for pace by Boyle on the second goal. Didn't do too badly otherwise.

Dujon Sterling - 6.1/10

Physical battle is his game but wasn't really involved in this match.

Jefte - 6.3/10

Nico Raskin - 6.7/10

Another who’s had praise and looked to be getting on top in the engine room battle. Faded in influence.

Mohamed Diomande - 5.8/10

Has been performing well of late but lowest rated battler here.

Connor Barron - 6.2/10

Didn’t progress play well enough. Had time on the ball but unable to make things happen.

Vaclav Cerny - 6/10

Perhaps a surprise inclusion given recent hamstring injury and Europa League clash ahead. Subbed after an hour.

Cyriel Dessers - 5.8/10

Missed chance after chance. He gets himself in the right positions and has so many but conversion rate again lacking.

Didn’t impact the game. Form has tailed off in 2025.

Subs used: Danilo, Curtis, Bajrami, Hagi.