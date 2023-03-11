The Light Blues frontman is expected to a move on at the end of his Ibrox contract, according to Spanish media.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is edging closer to an Ibrox exit after reportedly signing a pre-contract agreement with La Liga outfit Sevilla.

The Colombian forward has faces intense speculation over his Gers future with his current deal exiring at the end of the season. With the Light Blues yet to table fresh terms, the 26-year-old is believed to have put an end to that by penning a deal with the Spanish side, which will see him move in the summer.

Spanish media outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla claim that a deal has been agreed between the two parties as Jorge Sampaoli’s side look to replace Rafa Mir and Youssef En-Nesyri who are on the verge of departing the club.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos cuts an animated figure during the Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Morelos, who has spent five seasons in Govan, became Rangers leading European goal scorer and a fan favourite, but ill-discipline and fitness-related issues has cast a shadow over his time in Glasgow.

Summer signing Antonio Colak replaced him as the club’s first-choice striker during the first half of the campaign after former boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst left him out of several matchday squad amid concerns over his fitness and mentality. He has featured regularly under new manager Michael Beale, scoring 10 goals and six assists this term.

If reports in Spain are correct, ex-Rangers frontmand Kenny Miller believes it would be an “incredible” move for Morelos. Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard last night, he said: “There has been rumours since the January of his first year at Rangers. Any time a summer or January rolls around, he has been linked with a move that hasn’t happened.

“He may want for his career to move on and this may be the best opportunity on a free transfer. What that club looks like, if it is Sevilla then that is an incredible more to a top club. It would be a really good move for him.

“This summer might be the best possible chance, maybe Michael knows he has signed somewhere else so he is trying to prepare for players who are going to be here moving into next season. The fact Colak has got the nod and grasped that chance with a couple of goals, it does tell me Alfredo’s time is maybe up.”

Antonio Colak (R) replaces Alfredo Morelos during Rangers' 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last week (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It comes after ex-Gers defender Craig Moore insisted Antonio Colak is now the undisputed first-choice striker at the club,, having found the net on 11 occasions in his first 12 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Asked whether he felt the Croatian is now viewed as the main hitman at Ibrox, Moore said: “I think yes. He picks up a couple last night (Wednesday). First real opportunity after an injury to come in and show himself. His first goal, get across that defender, shows a willingness. He can score goals.