The Light Blues have yet to table an offer to the attacking duo but Beale reckons that is irrelevant.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is expecting Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent to have “options” in the summer, insisting their contract scenario “doesn’t have to make sense to anyone” as he defended the Ibrox side’s position on expiring deals.

The attacking duo are among a host of first-team stars including veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielders Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield who will see their terms expire at the end of the season and are free to discuss pre-contract moves.

Beale maintains the fact a new offer has not been tabled to Morelos and Kent from the club is irrelevant, admitting he has held personal discussions with some players over their future with further movement expected over the coming weeks.

Rangers manager Michael Beale gestures to his players during the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 Premiership victory over Kilmarnock at Ibrox, Beale explained: “It doesn’t have to make sense to anyone other than ourselves. I’ve been delighted with Alfredo and Ryan - but every player really, no one has given me a problem regardless of their status or where they are contract-wise.

“Listen, I think they’re both going to have options in the summer. I just want to see where the squad is and where it’s going. I have come back in and tried to give the team stability with some of the old things that we did when I was here previously. We had a lot of injuries, we’ve stabilised it and only lost one in 16 and one in 18. But you’re going to see a change in the way we play and the formation the team play.

“We just need to get to that moment. In terms of Ryan (Kent), and Alfredo (Morelos), Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Allan (McGregor), I want all of those guys to focus on football. Of course I’ve had personal chats with the boys, but we haven’t put anything in front of anyone because we want to see how things move.”

Centre-back John Souttar marked his long-awaited return from injury for the first time since July with a late cameo appearance in added time and Beale is looking forward to giving the Scotland internationalist more game time over the coming weeks.

