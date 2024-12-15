The Rangers hero has taken clear digs at Celtic and a flop has hit back.

A Celtic flop has revealed his back and forth debates with Rangers hero Alfredo Morelos on the Old Firm.

The striker left Ibrox in 2023 after a stay that included Premiership glory, a Scottish Cup and a hatful of European strikes, part of the team that made the 2022 Europa League final. He is now back in his native Colombia at Atletico Nacional, where he is managed by ex-Celtic man Efrain Juarez.

Just a couple of years were spent in Glasgow by the latter with minimal Celtic impact but he still keeps the club close to heart. And his striker is made to remember who is in the Champions League and who’s at Europa League amid his Parkhead jibes, as Juarez served up the sizzling one-liner he goads Morelos with.

Speaking over their digs at each other over the Glasgow rivalry, he told the Scottish Sun: “We talked before the derby earlier this season. I was saying, ‘We’re going to kill you’, and he was saying, ‘No chance, you guys have been lucky’, and how it was because of the referees that Celtic always win.

“I like joking and always push it. I mentioned how we were in the Champions League and they were in the Europa League. I told him, ‘Yeah, you always play on Thursday, and we play Tuesdays and Wednesdays because the big clubs play Tuesdays and Wednesdays!’.

“Alfredo got crazy because he has a big part of his heart for Rangers. But in that situation, we talk about how big that game has been.”