All the key details as Celtic and Rangers prepare to battle it out for the first trophy this season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All eyes will be on Hampden Park this weekend with Celtic and Rangers set to go blow-for-blow in the Premier Sports Cup final. It’s the first piece of silverware up for grabs on Sunday and Old Firm bragging rights will also be on the line, with Scottish Premiership form expected to go out the window.

Both sides will head to Hampden Park in decent form, with Celtic already nine points clear in the league having played a game less than second-placed Aberdeen, while Rangers have recovered from a dismal start to go unbeaten in nine. Both will fancy themselves to claim silverware come end of play Sunday and ahead of the game, Glasgow World has rounded up all the key information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Celtic vs Rangers?

The Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Rangers will take place on Sunday, December 15. Kick-off at Hampden Park will be at 3.30pm.

Is Celtic vs Rangers on TV?

It is indeed. The League Cup final will be broadcast live by the competition’s sponsor, Premier Sports. Coverage on Premier Sports 1 will start at 3pm, with 30 minutes of pre-game build-up.

Emma Dodds will be on presenting duties alongside guests Charlie Mulgrew, Neil Lennon, Alan Hutton and Scott Arfield. Following the full-time whistle, coverage will continue with reaction until 7pm.

Will there be a livestream?

As well as full coverage on TV, Premier Sports will stream the cup final live on their website for subscribers. If you haven’t already subscribed and want to ahead of kick-off, click here for a monthly fee starting at £10.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where else can I follow the game?

As always, here at Glasgow World we’ll have full coverage of the Premier Sports Cup final from Hampden Park, including build-up, team news as it comes and live coverage. There will also be plenty of reaction from both sides following the full-time whistle.

Team news

Celtic’s Alistair Johnson picked up a hip issue during Tuesday’s 0-0 Champions League draw at Dinamo Zagreb, but the right-back has declared himself fit for Sunday’s cup final. Midfielder Odin Holm is expected to miss out with a calf problem though.

Rangers also have midweek fitness issues to contend with and defender John Souttar limped off during Thursday’s Europa League draw against Tottenham Hotspur. He is expected to join Tom Lawrence and Neraysho Kasanwirjo on the sidelines.