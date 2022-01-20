The 25-year-old was named in Reinaldo Rueda’s squad last night after emerging from the international wilderness

Alfredo Morelos will miss the rescheduled Old Firm clash on February 2 after the Rangers striker was recalled by Colombia for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-year-old has been named in Reinaldo Rueda’s squad for the first time since the Copa America in the summer due to a stomach injury sustained by star frontman Duvan Zapata.

Colombia have an important double-header against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1, which kicks off just hours before the derby showdown against rivals Celtic at Parkhead.

Alfredo Morelos has been recalled to the Colombia squad for upcoming World Cup qualifers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Morelos will also miss the Light Blues meeting with Ross County and depending on travel could also be ruled out of their encounter with Livingston.

It appeared his international future looked bleak under Rueda after making just one appearance for the national team since November 2020.

After missing out on four successive call-ups to the squad, Morelos’ upturn in form at Ibrox since the arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November has earned the frontman another opportunity to impress.

The Premiership’s ‘Player of the Month’ for December, who has 11 caps and one goal to his name for Colombia, has scored four goals in his last six games.