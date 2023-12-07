Alfredo Morelos set for Santos transfer release as ex-Rangers hero suffers disastrous relegation
Pele's former club have dropped out of the Brazilian top-flight for the first time in their 111-year history
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alfredo Morelos could be on the lookout for a new club after the former Rangers striker suffered a humiliating relegation with Brazilian club Santos.
The Colombian looks set to quit Pele's former club after they dropped out of the Serie A top-flight for the first time in their 111-year history on Wednesday night.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Morelos only joined the crisis-hit South American giants in September on a two-year-deal - three months after leaving Ibrox on a free transfer. But his ill-fated spell with the Sao Paulo-based outfit seems likely to come to an end after spending the majority of his time injured and as an unused substitute.
Loading....
The 27-year-old was brought in to add more firepower in attack and help Santos climb away from the relegation zone to safety, with his capture hailed as a major coup by technical director Alexandre Gallo who hoped to sell the frontman back to a European side for profit.
He stated at the time: "We are very happy (with Morelos). If he performs the way he has been performing, it will be a very important future dividend for the club. Santos hold a large part of his sporting rights. He had interest from big clubs in Europe and if he reaches a high level I believe clubs will be interested again. He is young and has incredible numbers." However, the move hasn't worked out as planned with Morelos regularly visiting the club's treatment room. He has failed to score in just three appearances, only one of those coming from the start.
Santos' fate was sealed following an injury-time defeat at home to Fortaleza consigned them to Serie B football next season, with Morelos again limited to a watching brief from the dugout. Tensions boiled over in the stands as furious supporters attempted to invade the pitch, forcing players to retreat to the dressing rooms. And Morelos could now be heading for the exit door after it was revealed he has a relegation clause inserted in his contract.