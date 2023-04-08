Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
7 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
52 minutes ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
18 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
19 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate

Alfredo Morelos to leave Rangers - and eight others players set to depart as things stand - gallery

Rangers have some big contract decisions to make this summer with nine senior players coming to the end of their deals at Ibrox

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:13 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST

Alfredo Morelos is attracting interest from a number of clubs in England with his contract at Rangers set to expire this summer.

The likes of Everton and Aston Villa are said to be eyeing a move for the striker, with recently-promoted Burnley and Middlesbrough, who are likely to compete in the Championship play-offs, also said to want the player.

Morelos is just one of nine senior players out of contract at Ibrox this summer. Rangers boss Michael Beale said last month there was “no truth” in the reports that Morelos had agreed a pre-contract with La Liga club Sevilla.

Beale added last month talks on Morelos’ future at Rangers would take place later in the season but that he has yet to agree a move elsewhere.

Here GlasgowWorld runs through the contract situation of every Rangers player coming to the end of their deals with a number of players set to leave as things stand...

The striker is being linked with a number of clubs amid the uncertainty over his Rangers future

1. Alfredo Morelos

The striker is being linked with a number of clubs amid the uncertainty over his Rangers future

Still going at the age of 41, after signing a 12-month deal last summer

2. Allan McGregor

Still going at the age of 41, after signing a 12-month deal last summer

Rangers’ fourth-choice goalkeeper has spent time on loan at Alloa, Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Dumbarton in recent seasons.

3. Kieran Wright

Rangers’ fourth-choice goalkeeper has spent time on loan at Alloa, Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Dumbarton in recent seasons.

The Rangers defender has yet to feature this season due to injury.

4. Filip Helander

The Rangers defender has yet to feature this season due to injury.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3