Rangers have some big contract decisions to make this summer with nine senior players coming to the end of their deals at Ibrox

Alfredo Morelos is attracting interest from a number of clubs in England with his contract at Rangers set to expire this summer.

The likes of Everton and Aston Villa are said to be eyeing a move for the striker, with recently-promoted Burnley and Middlesbrough, who are likely to compete in the Championship play-offs, also said to want the player.

Morelos is just one of nine senior players out of contract at Ibrox this summer. Rangers boss Michael Beale said last month there was “no truth” in the reports that Morelos had agreed a pre-contract with La Liga club Sevilla.

Beale added last month talks on Morelos’ future at Rangers would take place later in the season but that he has yet to agree a move elsewhere.

Here GlasgowWorld runs through the contract situation of every Rangers player coming to the end of their deals with a number of players set to leave as things stand...

1 . Alfredo Morelos The striker is being linked with a number of clubs amid the uncertainty over his Rangers future

2 . Allan McGregor Still going at the age of 41, after signing a 12-month deal last summer

3 . Kieran Wright Rangers’ fourth-choice goalkeeper has spent time on loan at Alloa, Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Dumbarton in recent seasons.

4 . Filip Helander The Rangers defender has yet to feature this season due to injury.