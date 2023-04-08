Alfredo Morelos to leave Rangers - and eight others players set to depart as things stand - gallery
Rangers have some big contract decisions to make this summer with nine senior players coming to the end of their deals at Ibrox
Alfredo Morelos is attracting interest from a number of clubs in England with his contract at Rangers set to expire this summer.
The likes of Everton and Aston Villa are said to be eyeing a move for the striker, with recently-promoted Burnley and Middlesbrough, who are likely to compete in the Championship play-offs, also said to want the player.
Morelos is just one of nine senior players out of contract at Ibrox this summer. Rangers boss Michael Beale said last month there was “no truth” in the reports that Morelos had agreed a pre-contract with La Liga club Sevilla.
Beale added last month talks on Morelos’ future at Rangers would take place later in the season but that he has yet to agree a move elsewhere.
Here GlasgowWorld runs through the contract situation of every Rangers player coming to the end of their deals with a number of players set to leave as things stand...