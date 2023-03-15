The latest Celtic transfer news stories and Rangers transfer news headlines as the two clubs prepare for their next Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The first international break of 2023 is fast approaching but before that there is one more round of domestic football action to be played in Scotland.

Celtic are set to welcome Hibs to Celtic Park and Rangers make the trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell this weekend and won’t be back in action until next month once those fixtures are concluded. Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes as the transfer rumour mill keeps turning and a current Rangers star has urged one of his many teammates who will be out of contract this summer to stay at Ibrox. Also, a Celtic player who is currently out on loan appears to have suffered a major injury setback. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Wednesday, March 15:

‘We need you’ - Rangers star’s plea to out of contract teammate

Per an article from the Daily Record, Nicolas Raskin has urged teammate Ryan Kent to stay at Ibrox and ‘lead Rangers’ resurgence next year.’ The Belgian may only have been at the club for a little under two months but sees the former Liverpool man as a key figure within the squad.

He said: “Of course I want Ryan to stay here so I can play with him for a long time. I think he is very important for the team. If we want to achieve something we need to keep all of our best players — and he’s the best player. We need him here.”

Celtic loan star suffers injury setback

Celtic star Yosuke Ideguchi has been ruled out of action for three months after suffering a broken ankle, according to the Scottish Sun. The Celtic midfielder reportedly sustained the injury on his full debut for loan club Avispa Fukuoka last week.

