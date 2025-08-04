Glasgow giants discover who they will face in the UEFA Champions League play-off round

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers have learned who they could face in the Champions League play-off round after the draw was made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon this morning.

Both clubs kicked off their respective Scottish Premiership campaigns at the weekend and they now know who stands in their way of securing a place in the lucrative league phase of Europe’s premier competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops have been paired against Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) - who they thrashed 5-1 in the league phase last season - or FC Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan).

Russell Martin’s Gers have been drawn against RB Salzburg (Austria) or Club Brugge (Belgium) if they manage to beat Czech side Viktoria Plzen over two legs in the third qualifying round.

Three years have passed since the two rivals were both involved in the group stage.

Play-off round draw reaction

Celtic:

The Scottish champions will be delighted with how the draw has panned out. They will fancy their chances of backing up their demolition of Slovan Bratislava this time round, should the Slovakian advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 7,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan would be far from ideal for Rodgers’ men, but they managed to avoid arguably the two toughest opponents on paper in the shape of Swiss champions Basel and Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

Rangers:

It was always going to be a difficult task for the Light Blues starting out in the second qualifying round and a two-legged tie against two established European teams will prove a major obstacle to overcome.

More to follow...