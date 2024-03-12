Ally McCoist has gone trolling the Hoops

Ally McCoist reckons it will be a repeat of the Viaplay Cup final when it comes to the Scottish Cup showpiece - as the Rangers hero goes trolling Celtic.

The topic of the Hampden final four was the topic of discussion between the Ibrox icon, Alan Brazil and Adrian Durham on the talkSPORT breakfast show. Rangers beat Hibs 2-0 while Celtic overcame Livingston 4-2 in the quarter-final clashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts' victory over Morton and Aberdeen's success against Kilmarnock made up the draw. With Philippe Clement's side drawing the Jambos and Brendan Rodgers' landing the Dons, pundits have reacted to who might come out on top come the final in May.

McCoist and Durham were quick to get onto Brazil, teasing the Celtic diehard with thoughts of Hampden doom for the Hoops. But he had a quick retort that catches Hearts with a stray blow in his cheeky assessment.

Durham: "The draw for the semis last night. It's Rangers or Hearts to play Aberdeen in that final. So congratulations to the Dons."

Brazil: "Oh you mean that team that has no manager now that Neil [Warnock] has left and in total disarray? Don't you worry about it. Green and white ribbons on the Cup again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCoist: "I think you are right Aid. I think you are looking at a similar cup final to the League Cup Final.."

Brazil: "Well Rangers are going to get there. You've got Rangers reserves haven't you? So you are going to get there that is for sure."