The Ibrox legend blasted an evident lack of fighting spirit from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in Amsterdam

Rangers legend Ally McCoist says Scottish football must do more to help clubs in Europe. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ally McCoist branded Rangers dismal performance against Ajax as ‘concerning’ and questioned the lack of reaction following the Old Firm derby demolition.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were 3-0 down at half-time against the Eredivisie champions in Amsterdam, with goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Gerhuis and Mohammed Kudus.

A livid McCoist launched into a rant about the poor defending from his old club and, in particular, aimed criticism at James Sands for not attacking the ball at the first goal from a corner kick.

Rangers all-time leading goal scorer believes there was an evident lack of fighting spirit as he tore into the club’s summer transfer business for failing to replace several key players.

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, a furious McCoist groaned: “We thought Saturday at Celtic Park was a bad day at the office — but that was equally as bad.

“It was really concerning and maybe even more so than the weekend. A lot of Rangers fans were looking for a reaction and they didn’t get it.

“The last two performances haven’t been good and the players will certainly have questions against them, as will the manager.

“The thing that concerned me more than anything was the lack of effort to run about.

“Technically, Ajax looked a lot better but I’d be very surprised if their running stats weren’t better too.

“The first half was really poor. There was no spirit, no fight. There was certainly a lack of belief, if any belief at all.

“Two of the first three goals defensively were horrendous. Where do you start? There were no positives at all and the first was a continuation of the weekend.

“For the first goal, James Sands has got to attack the ball. He’s got to. Goldson is in front of him. Alvarez actually walks on to him and then off him to get a free header.

“I keep harping on about it but when you lose Leon Balogun, Aribo, and you lose Bassey, then you lose three good players.

“You also lose a real physicality in your team and you lose a defensive strength at set-plays.

“Right now, looking at the Rangers team there is one player who looks capable of winning a defensive header and that’s Connor Goldson — and he’s not been great at it.

“In the modern game, particularly at set-plays... that’s not good enough. Sometimes at set plays, someone will get a run on you and get a flick and beat you to the ball.