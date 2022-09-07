Club officials have confirmed a FULL refund will be offered to supporters unable to travel to Amsterdam.

Rangers have announced they will offer a refund to fans affected by travel chaos ahead of their trip to the Netherlands.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side open their Champions League Group A campaign against Eredivisie champions Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena tonight.

However, a number of supporters were left angered after the club’s official travel partner, Corporate Travel Management (CTM), confirmed their itinerary less than 24 hours before departure.

The travel firm’s sports division informed fans on Tuesday morning they would be landing at Brussels Airport in BELGIUM instead of flying directly to Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport from Glasgow.

It meant that once fans landed abroad, they would face a lenghty two-hour coach trip across the border instead of the orginially planned 15-minute journey to the stadium.

In correspondence sent by CTM to supporters, they reportedly claimed staff shortages have led to reduced capacity numbers at Amsterdam Airport, meaning their flight slots into the city were cancelled forcing them to seek alternative arrangements.

The letter caused uproar among fans, with several taking to social media to voice their displeasure.

One fan commented: “Disgraceful that Rangers supporters travelling to Amsterdam to watch their team play at an iconic stadium against a historic club, a real bucket list trip, have had their booking cancelled. Rangers need to get CTM in the bin ASAP.”

Another wrote: “CTM cancelling another trip. Another shambles by them and by the Rangers board by still having them as travel partner. Scandalous.”

A third supporter posted: “You lot are a disgrace @TravelCTM_Sport. Time and time again our fans are being over charged and let down. Rangers are also to blame here. A catalogue of complaints and concerns over CTM and they are still messing our fans around.”

Rangers hierarchy have now confirmed they will aim to reimburse fans who are no longer travelling over the CTM schedule, with a spokesman stating that anyone who booked through CTM would receive refunds and discounts at a cost to the club.

Any fans who booked with CTM and have decided not to travel will be given a full refund, while those still willing to travel will receive a 50% travel discount.

An email senton behalf of the club to the affected fans read: “We are aware of ongoing alterations to your travel plans ahead of the UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 fixture against AFC Ajax in Amsterdam.

“This is beyond the control of our club as we are relying on our travel supplier to facilitate these arrangements and are bitterly disappointed at the ongoing issues.

“Rangers Football Club would like to thank you for your loyal backing and support for this fixture as well as your patience during this frustrating time.

“We share your frustration at the alterations to travel itineraries, especially at such late notice. We deem this unacceptable and are conducting a full review of the supplier arrangement with CTM.

“We apologise for this situation and will offer a full refund to supporters who choose not to travel. As a goodwill gesture, we will return £300 to those who proceed to travel to Amsterdam.