Ally McCoist has pitched Jose Mourinho as a figure who Scottish football would benefit from having involved.

Discussions over whether Russell Martin is the right man to take Rangers forwards in this new chapter are ongoing following their goalless Old Firm result.

After both Rangers and Celtic were denied a place in the Champions League draw last week, Glasgow’s big two were both carrying a significant weight on their shoulders. With the derby pending, the two clubs had points to prove following their disappointing European results.

Neither could make the first Old Firm clash of the season one to remember, though. Celtic left Ibrox having dropped points for the first time in the Scottish Premiership this season, but they remain top of the table and six points ahead of Rangers.

The Light Blues have been less than convincing under new manager Martin, and fans have been calling for him to be replaced already.

Jose Mourinho was sacked just days ago by Fenerbahce after they were also knocked out of the Champions League play-offs. After just over a year in charge of the Turkish outfit, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is available for a new role.

Reports of him being interested in taking charge of Rangers have emerged, and Ally McCoist has weighed in on this potential outcome.

“I'll take Jose. Listen, there's a man in the job just now. But if you're asking me, further down the line, would I take Jose at Ibrox? Absolutely, I would. Absolutely,” McCoist said on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show.

“There's a lot of people of the opinion that he's maybe by his sell-by date. I'm not so sure. I would love to see him back in Scottish football.

“I just think he's big news, I think he's great for the game. I think we love him, he creates interest, he creates stories, he's different. The more people like that for me, the better.”

However, Jeff Stelling raised the elephant in the room that Rangers likely won’t be able to afford Mourinho’s wages, who was reportedly earning £9.1 million-a-year, or £175k-per-week in Turkey.

What is the latest on Russell Martin at Rangers?

Despite calls for Martin to be sacked as Rangers manager, there is belief that the club are willing to stick with him.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has reported that while his start to life at Ibrox has been poor, it’s not likely the club are already looking at putting him on the chopping block.

“I don’t think there’s immediate thought of sacking Russell Martin. The start’s not being good enough. There’s no getting away from that,” O’Rourke said after the draw against Celtic.

“Russell Martin desperately needed to win, and if you look around the other way after Celtic’s Champions League defeat, they probably needed to win as well.

“There was a lot at stake in that Old Firm game, but I don’t think it’s the be all and end all with Martin’s job. A loss would have increased the pressure on him even more, but I don’t think he would have been sacked even if they’d lost the game.”

