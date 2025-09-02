Here are some of the available players to Rangers and Celtic after the close of the transfer window.

The transfer window is shut but that does not mean that deals cannot be had by either Rangers or Celtic.

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh splashed the cash in their first summer as Ibrox owners, capped off by a deal rising to £10m for Youssef Chermiti from Everton. Questions now linger on whether that money has been spent wisely amid questions over Russell Martin’s head coach credentials.

Fans at Celtic meanwhile are fuming after another striker went unreplaced. Just like Kyogo in January, Adam Idah’s exit to Swansea City did not come with a signing pre-deadline and now the club are raking in the bargain bin for some cover up top. If both clubs are still seeking to do business, here are 15 options in a range of positions for them to consider.

Kelechi Iheanacho (striker)

The one that looks likely. Reports emerged late on deadline day that Celtic wanted the Nigerian forward after he rejected them in January for Middlesbrough. Sevilla contract has now been ripped up, either as a coincidence or with a Celtic move in mind.

Dele Ali (midfielder)

Once had world at feet with Tottenham, now his Como contract has been ripped up. In need of a show of faith from someone but talent on his day was nearing world class levels.

Josuha Guilavogui (defensive midfielder)

Out of contract after leaving Leeds United. 49ers Enterprises connection could be used here by Rangers, with the American consortium also owning the Premier League side. Has also featured at Saint-Etienne and Wolfsburg.

Patrick Bamford (striker)

Another man who’s just left Leeds United. Injuries have hampered him but did hit form for a period at Elland Road. Any striker will do for Celtic at present in a beggars can’t be choosers market.

Antonio Colak (striker)

I mean, they couldn’t, could they? The Croatian scored regularly in his sole season at Rangers and knows where the net is at Premiership level. Just left Spezia in Italy.

Stefano Sensi (midfielder)

Just left Monza. Vastly experienced and capped by Italy with experience at Inter Milan amongst others. Still only 30 so in prime.

Jonjo Shelvey (midfielder)

Recently departed Burnley but has been about English game for a while. Classy technically.

Christian Eriksen (midfielder)

One player that both sides have been linked with in last 12 months. Not at his peak but world class quality displayed with Man Utd, Tottenham and Inter.

Hakim Ziyech (attacker)

Linked with Elche in Spain but not a done deal. Technical prowess unquestioned but former Ajax playmaker has struggled since Chelsea move.

Jason Denayer (defender)

Former Celtic stopper has been listed as a free agent since time in the middle-east ended. Has turned into an international level defender since his Parkhead stint earlier in his career.

Josh Brownhill (midfielder)

Celtic were strongly linked earlier in the summer and a shock to see the midfielder still unattached after time at Burnley. Premier League moves have been mooted.

Kemar Roofe (striker)

Injury record absolutely a factor here. But a fit Roofe knows where the net is and is the ex Rangers man worth a speculative punt on that basis?

Diego Laxalt (left-back)

One who struggled at Celtic in the infamous Covid season. Left Dynamo Moscow at the end of last month

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (versatile)

Former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder, who can also play out wide, is unattached after time at Besiktas.

His hair is fine, the Celtic fans once said, and his ability to score belters all the time endeared him to the Hoops faithful. Seeking next club after time with Sheffield Wednesday.