The pair were going at it on talkSPORT when a Celtic diehard launched Rangers trolling at the Rangers icon.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally McCoist has been subject of Rangers next manager trolling by a Celtic diehard.

The Ibrox icon is one of many waiting to see who the club will appoint as its next permanent boss. Barry Ferguson is the interim gaffer and is tasked with getting them into the Europa League quarter-finals, holding a 3-1 lead over Fenerbahce ahead of leg two at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That hasn’t stopped debate on the future with it rumbling onto talkSPORT. It wasn’t a chat that McCoist was willing to engage with as Celtic diehard and presenter Alan Brazil turned wind-up merchant.

Celtic fanatic’s Rangers digs

Brazil started on the morning breakfast show as the possibility of Frank Lampard swapping Coventry City for Rangers was discussed, becoming the next England hero to take the post after Steven Gerrard. The Celtic supporter was prepared to go fishing on the matter.

He started with “He's not going to leave Coventry for Rangers." McCoist had a little nibble at the dig but refused to take the bait in its entirety. He responded with: “I'm not going to get involved in that silly nonsense you're talking about. I mean, I just… I'm not going to get involved. In fact, move on."

Ferguson’s focus

In the here and now, legendary midfielder Ferguson can only focus on getting past Jose Mourinho’s men from Istanbul and then an Old Firm clash with Celtic. He said at his press conference: “I know what it is like here on European nights and as a footballer you have got to want to play in front of this crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The place is electric, and we need to light that fire in the stands. As a manager, I can’t wait, you have got to be excited about this. We have got to embrace the challenge that is in front of us as a group and my players are ready for that. I still think there are areas we can improve and that is what we have tried to do over the last three days. We are under no illusions that it is going to be a different game, Fenerbahce will be hurting, I know that and my players are well aware.

“We have prepared in the right manner, there might be one or two tweaks we will just need to wait and see but it has been a good three days. That is the first time I have really had time with the players to go and work on certain things and they have worked ever so hard so that is all I can ask as a manager.

“I would rather have had another couple of goals if I am being honest with you, it is what it is. That is the pressure, and you have got to handle pressure when you are at Rangers. That is something that the squad will admit they have not handled too well at times, but at other times they have handled the pressure really well, so we are not thinking about we are favourites, or they are favourites.

“We have got a game that we have to go and take head on because what an opportunity we have got to go into the last eight but we have also got to be respectful that we are coming up against a very good team.”