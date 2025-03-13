The latest headlines from Rangers and Celtic as EFL clubs chase a former Philippe Clement target

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic collide at Parkhead this weekend in one of most highly-anticipated events of the Scottish Premiership calendar. Celtic are flying high at the top of the Premiership table with a 16 point gap on their fierce city rivals and have the opportunity to extend their lead to 19 points with a victory in front of their own supporters.

Meanwhile, Rangers are hoping to make it back-to-back wins over the Hoops after picking up a 3-0 derby-day victory at the start of 2025. The Light Blues picked up a 3-1 victory against Fenerbache in their last match and are now looking to build further momentum against the Turkish giants with a solid Ibrox performance in the second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As both sides look forward to an enthralling week of football, we take a look at the main headlines from Celtic and Rangers.

Sunderland target Rangers-linked striker

Championship promotion-chasers Sunderland are reportedly interested in a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland. Graeme Bailey has told NotTheOldFirm that the Black Cats are keen on enticing the 16-time Scottish international to the Stadium Light this summer as he approaches the final few months of his contract in the Scottish capital with an extension to his dea currently looking unlikely after months of prolonged talks.

Shankland was heavily linked with a move to Rangers over the summer and in January but the club were ultimately unwilling to meet Hearts reported asking price at the time and instead opted to go down the route of signing a younger option in Hamza Igamane, who has proven good value for money.

The 29-year-old fired in a combined 48 Premiership goals in his first two seasons at Tynecastle and won the Golden Boot award last term, but has so far struggled to deliver the same output with just four strikes. However, under the guidance of Neil Critchley, he has shown improvements form his early season form and has struck up an effective partnership in a deeper role and has provided creativity for teenage breakout star James Wilson in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football League World also understands that Ipswich, who are battling to survive in the top-flight are also keeping tabs on the striker’s ability as they too look to bolster their attacking options, particularly if they are to lose star striker Liam Delap to one of the top Premier League sides.

CEO says Celtic decision in their 'best interest'

St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith has claimed that the decision to give Celtic fans three stands for next month’s fixture at McDiarmid Park was done with the club’s best interest in mind. A Tuesday morning statement confirmed that the treble-chasing Hoops will have supporters in the North, South and East Stands for the April 6 league game between the teams in an afternoon which could see Celtic finalise the title race.

If Celtic beat Rangers this weekend and secure three points in their subsequent fixtures against Hearts they will be able to wrap up the title race weeks in advance with a victory against the Perth outfit.

Saints consulted supporters’ groups before making their decision and Smith acknowledged the “strong opinion” on either side. In a response, via the Courier , he told supporters: “We understand that this is a topic of strong opinion amongst our fan base and acknowledge that some will be disappointed by this news,” said Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be assured, as a board, we have made this decision with the club’s best interests at heart.As mentioned in our statement, this is not a definitive position and we will continue to monitor and assess it moving forward.”