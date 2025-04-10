Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ally McCoist has three names in mind when it comes to who becomes the next manager of Rangers.

The Ibrox icon has been watching on closely as the club look to find who comes next after Philippe Clement. Club legend Barry Ferguson is the interim manager until the end of the season and is somebody that McCoist has plenty of sympathy for, as he is having to work with the players who Clement had when the trigger was pulled on him.

Amid a proposed takeover by the San Francisco 49ers Enterprise Wing, McCoist is putting forward former Everton bosses Sean Dyche and Frank Lampard as possible candidates alongside ex Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. With Lampard now thriving at Coventry City though, McCoist fears his preferred candidate for the role is now out of reach.

McCoist’s verdict on the next Rangers manager

He said in an interview with the Daily Record: “Who should get the job? I genuinely don't know. Will they go and attempt to get Steven Gerrard back? I wouldn't have a problem with that. Would you go and get somebody like Sean Dyche? I don't think Rangers will get him now, but Frank Lampard would've been one. I think that would've been a good move.

"But I've got to say, I do feel a little bit for Barry. He's gone in there, and effectively, it's the same players that got the previous manager the sack. I don't know why you'd expect a dramatic change. You might get a reaction from a new manager, but it's pretty uncommon for teams to completely change under a new manager.

"I'm not skipping the question, I genuinely don't know. But I tell you what, it's going to be some interview process because they've got to get it right, man. They've absolutely got to get it right."

First task

There is much debate over Jack Butland’s position between the sticks at Ibrox. He made another high profile error on Saturday as a Dylan Levitt shot straight at him went into the net during Saturday’s 2-0 loss in the Premiership vs Hibs. Ahead of the Europa League last eight first leg tie with Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night, McCoist does not think that the position is the biggest problem Rangers have right now.

For the iconic Ibrox striker, he believes a new boss must make three new signings at least in the summer. They are not a goalkeeper, but a centre back, centre forward and another midfielder to bolster the engine room.

McCoist said: "I'll be honest with you, I'm not sure that is a priority position... I'm contradicting myself. The goalkeeper IS a priority position because it's one of the most important positions on the pitch, if not THE most important. But you understand the point I'm trying to make... I'm not sure that is Rangers' priority right now.

"I still think there are positions you need to strengthen. Centre-back, centre-forward and probably another midfield player as well, for example. I just think they are bigger priorities."