Rangers will host Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

Rangers are readying up to host Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals this week, with an eye on making it through to the final four.

After a stunning penalty shootout triumph over Fenerbahce, the Light Blues elbowed their way into the quarters. However, since their win in Europe, tensions have risen among the fans.

Rangers’ form in the Scottish Premiership has been put under the microscope this season. Barry Ferguson’s side have lost their last three league games at Ibrox but Scott Arfield has backed his former side to bring the noise when Athletic Bilbao arrive in Glasgow on Thursday.

Kris Boyd has also weighed in on Rangers’ upcoming Europa League clash and has backed Barry Ferguson to opt for tactics that have done him right so far.

Kris Boyd discusses Rangers poor run at Ibrox

Speaking to Sky Sports Scotland ahead of the Ibrox clash, Boyd discussed Rangers’ form and what he feels has been going wrong within the team.

“Rangers as a team, collectively, against a better opposition, they know that everybody has to perform. What I mean by that is, the teammate, whoever it may be, will go and cover the one next to them. They’ll make sure they go that extra yard. Whereas in the league, especially at home recently, it seems to be the opposite, where it’s just a case of ‘you’re on your own, I’m not coming to help you’.

“Rangers shouldn’t be getting beat at home to Hibs, especially in the way that they did off the back of losing their previous four games. I just look at them right now and it seems to be individuals are performing at home, its not a collective team effort. Whereas in European and Celtic games, everyone was fighting together for the same cause.”

How will Barry Ferguson set up against Athletic Bilbao?

With Jack Butland under fire for his latest performance against Hibs, Boyd has pondered whether Ferguson will stick with the 32-year-old or opt to give Liam Kelly another chance between the sticks.

Ferguson, who was far from happy with his side’s performances against Hibs, has stressed he will be making changes ahead of the Athletic Bilbao cash.

“There are going to be a few disappointed players because he has said that he’s going to make changes. The goalkeeping scenario... I don’t know what Barry decides to do. There’s no doubt that Jack Butland is Rangers’ No.1 but he’s made far too many mistakes.

“Liam Kelly has come in for 5-6 games and people will point to his so-called mistake at Hibs but you need to look at his performances against Celtic and Aberdeen as well. He’ll be sitting and thinking to himself, ‘I just need this opportunity, I want to get back in’.

“So, Barry’s got a lot of decisions to make. He said it’s not going to be pretty between now and the end of the season. That for me suggests that it’s going to be a defensive unit that will look to try and hit the counter-attack. That’s the way Rangers have played in Europe and against Celtic and it’s worked but I don’t think that’ll work against the rest.

“Barry will need to come up with another formula to get results domestically. But in terms of in Europe, that midfield five with a box in the middle and the one striker in Cyriel Dessers, it has worked and he’ll be hoping that it works again against Athletic Bilbao.”